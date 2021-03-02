Margaret Stoikovich

Did you find it easy to start investing for a pension?

Yes. I started aged 23.

What current pension contributions do you make, either monthly or otherwise?

I don’t, my growth is purely from existing investments.

Have you ever taken a break from pension saving?

Yes, for nine years. After I had children, I left my corporate career and began working alongside my husband in a private company that we own, and I have been drawing mainly dividends rather than salary. I have not contributed to my pension during this time.

What do you invest in for your pension?

I have historically invested in a ready-made portfolio, but now I invest in international shares and funds. Most recently, I have been buying natural resources and precious metals equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). I hold London-listed securities in the main, but also Australian-listed equities, as they have a more vibrant natural resources market and many more companies to choose from.

What are your five largest holdings?

Currently my largest holding is the WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil ETC (LSE:CRUD) and I hold a second Australian-listed gold miner (as of 30 November 2020). I presently hold only two investments in my SIPP, with about a third of it in cash waiting for my next investment ideas. I also have a similar size ISA with ii, in which I hold natural resource securities. I generally don’t invest for dividend yield, but capital gains, but this will likely change as I get older and my risk appetite changes.

What is your investment objective/target pension pot or annual retirement income?

I’m hoping to achieve a minimum of £600,000.

Is that objective based only on your portfolio of stocks and funds?

I hold other investments outside my SIPP, such as residential real estate/buy to let, that I have always considered would form part of my retirement plan. So I am aiming to achieve £600,000 from the SIPP, and will consider making regular contributions to the SIPP again in the future. In the meantime, I will continue to actively trade securities.

As a SIPP holder, what advice would you give to anyone thinking of opening one?

Read up about whether it is the right choice for you and then invest in a way to maximise your return based on risk factors that you feel comfortable with. I tend to invest in commodities and watch the market during times of adversity or major change. There are always opportunities that allow for good returns.