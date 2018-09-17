pensions - news and articles
How long we spend ‘retired’ and how we spend that time is changing. We’re living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement plans.
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor
24 June
Getting to grip with SIPPs: What about the tax perks?
We explain the tax benefits of a SIPP and why you should take advantage while you can.
by Faith Glasgow
14 June
Little-known tax trick can boost a child's pension by 25%
Parents with spare cash can help boost their child's retirement even if they are adults.
by Stephen Little
30 May
What can you put in a SIPP?
We compare the range of investments available in SIPPs with choices in a personal or workplace pension.
by Faith Glasgow
24 May
Saving for retirement: Shovel when you can
There are already a few rules of thumb for people saving for retirement. We've come up with another one.
by Rachel Rickard Straus
16 May
Are Britain's retirees withdrawing too much?
Latest figures show that the average pension withdrawal in the UK is £7,254.
by Tom Bailey
10 May
When state pension deferment could make financial sense
If earnings exceed personal allowance of £12,500, workers will pay income tax on other income received.
by Steve Webb
3 May
Final salary pensions: When you should consider transferring
Ceri Jones examines the pros and cons of final salary transfers following a boom in interest since 2015.
by Ceri Jones
2 May
"I'm 45 with NO pension – is it too late to start one?"
One reader asks whether, at 45, he should start a pension or focus on ISA saving.
by Rob Griffin
18 April
How to get your investments into shape ahead of retirement
We examine the various scenarios and possible options for SIPP investors as retirement nears.
by Cherry Reynard
8 April
The biggest challenge of 'pension freedom' revealed
Advisers lift the lid on the biggest concerns for retirees when taking advantage of pension freedoms.
by Kyle Caldwell
29 March
This cunning tax-year-end plan could save retirees 20% tax
Making this simple decision could knock thousands of pounds off pensioners' tax bills.
by Faith Glasgow
26 March
Auto-enrolment's benefits and the dangers of opting out
Our figures show how auto-enrolment can build a substantial pension pot. Find out what you could accrue.
by Jemma Jackson
21 March
Here's how SIPP owners are investing their money right now
We reveal how ii customers save in their SIPPs, including the top equities, funds and trusts.
by Jemma Jackson
19 March
SIPPs: Why engaging with your pension is now essential
30 years on and SIPPs come into their own for a generation that’s lost defined benefit pension schemes.
by Jemma Jackson
6 March
Should I rebalance my pension funds?
As some funds have performed better than others, one reader asks whether it's time to shake things up.
by Sam Barrett
11 February
Auto-enrolment: a work in progress
Ros Altmann celebrates millions that save into a pension, but details major flaws that need correction.
by Ros Altmann
16 November 2018
Find out whether you will outlive your pension pot
This heatmap sheds light on the sustainability of different withdrawal rates over various time periods.
by Tom Bailey
19 September 2018
ISAs versus SIPPs: Which is best over 40 years? We crunch the numbers
by Jennifer Hill
