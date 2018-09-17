Home >

pensions - news and articles

pensions
overview
ii Great British Retirement Survey 2019
investors today
planning your retirement
pension costs
tax relief
news and articles
more about the ii SIPP

News and articles

Pensions insights from our independent editorial team.

How long we spend ‘retired’ and how we spend that time is changing. We’re living longer, staying active longer and that means a different way of planning for, and funding, our retirement plans.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor

Pensions insights

24 June

Getting to grip with SIPPs: What about the tax perks?

We explain the tax benefits of a SIPP and why you should take advantage while you can.

by Faith Glasgow

14 June

Little-known tax trick can boost a child's pension by 25%

Parents with spare cash can help boost their child's retirement even if they are adults.

by Stephen Little

30 May

What can you put in a SIPP?

We compare the range of investments available in SIPPs with choices in a personal or workplace pension.

by Faith Glasgow

24 May

Saving for retirement: Shovel when you can

There are already a few rules of thumb for people saving for retirement. We've come up with another one.

by Rachel Rickard Straus

16 May

Are Britain's retirees withdrawing too much?

Latest figures show that the average pension withdrawal in the UK is £7,254.

by Tom Bailey

10 May

When state pension deferment could make financial sense

If earnings exceed personal allowance of £12,500, workers will pay income tax on other income received.

by Steve Webb

3 May

Final salary pensions: When you should consider transferring

Ceri Jones examines the pros and cons of final salary transfers following a boom in interest since 2015.

by Ceri Jones

2 May

"I'm 45 with NO pension – is it too late to start one?"

One reader asks whether, at 45, he should start a pension or focus on ISA saving.

by Rob Griffin

18 April

How to get your investments into shape ahead of retirement

We examine the various scenarios and possible options for SIPP investors as retirement nears.

by Cherry Reynard

8 April

The biggest challenge of 'pension freedom' revealed

Advisers lift the lid on the biggest concerns for retirees when taking advantage of pension freedoms.

by Kyle Caldwell

29 March

This cunning tax-year-end plan could save retirees 20% tax

Making this simple decision could knock thousands of pounds off pensioners' tax bills.

by Faith Glasgow

26 March

Auto-enrolment's benefits and the dangers of opting out

Our figures show how auto-enrolment can build a substantial pension pot. Find out what you could accrue.

by Jemma Jackson

21 March

Here's how SIPP owners are investing their money right now

We reveal how ii customers save in their SIPPs, including the top equities, funds and trusts.

by Jemma Jackson

19 March

SIPPs: Why engaging with your pension is now essential

30 years on and SIPPs come into their own for a generation that’s lost defined benefit pension schemes.

by Jemma Jackson

6 March

Should I rebalance my pension funds?

As some funds have performed better than others, one reader asks whether it's time to shake things up.

by Sam Barrett

11 February

Auto-enrolment: a work in progress

Ros Altmann celebrates millions that save into a pension, but details major flaws that need correction.

by Ros Altmann

16 November 2018

Find out whether you will outlive your pension pot

This heatmap sheds light on the sustainability of different withdrawal rates over various time periods.

by Tom Bailey

30 October 2018

Budget 2018: Three pensions changes you may have missed

by Faith Glasgow

24 October 2018

Annuities: Is buying one a good or bad idea?

by Ceri Jones

10 October 2018

How to avoid eight common mistakes in pension drawdown

by Ceri Jones

9 October 2018

A new way to find your pension pot's real value

by Steve Webb

19 September 2018

10 things you need to know about the new state pension

by Rachel Lacey

19 September 2018

ISAs versus SIPPs: Which is best over 40 years? We crunch the numbers

by Jennifer Hill

18 September 2018

How much do I need to save for retirement?

by Marina Gerner

18 September 2018

Pensions versus ISAs: A beginner's guide

by Faith Glasgow

17 September 2018

Your top 10 pensions questions answered

by Rachel Lacey

17 September 2018

Start your pension today

by Rachel Lacey

Expert insights

interactive investor's Richard Hunter, head of markets, and Lee Wild, head of equity strategy, discuss how to manage your Sipp portfolio, which assets you should consider, growth vs income investing and more.

Read the latest articles from our independent editorial team covering UK and international stocks and market trends.

More about pensions

planning your retirement

Tools to help you plan and fund your retirement.

learn more

pension costs

Charges make a big difference to your long term returns. 

learn more

tax relief

How much do I get back against my contributions?

learn more

Get more from an ii SIPP

We don’t believe in charging a percentage fee that goes up as your investments grow.

Our award winning SIPP gives you fixed, transparent pricing, with no percentage-based fees.

Pay a fixed monthly admin fee of £10.

So you can watch your portfolio grow whilst your costs stay the same.

More about the ii SIPP

The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028).

Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.