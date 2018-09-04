Pensions & retirement

Overview
ii Great British Retirement Survey 2025
ii Self-Employed Retirement Survey
Show Me My Money research
Pension customer stories
Pension contributions
Drawdown
Tax relief
How to avoid pension scams
Transfer options
Pension types
Annuity
News and articles
Learn about the ii SIPP

News and articles

Pensions insights from our independent editorial team.

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Pensions insights

How to get an A* in pensions

6 days agoRachel Lacey

How to protect your retirement from a stock market crash

13 days agoRachel Lacey

One in five don’t engage with their retirement savings until midlife

23 days agoCamilla Esmund

Pension age to rise? How you can still retire on your terms

27 days agoRachel Lacey

How even five-year career breaks can hit women’s pensions for decades

27 days agoCamilla Esmund

How to smoothly transition your investment portfolio into retirement

about 1 month agoCraig Rickman

Is the state pension triple lock on borrowed time?

about 1 month agoCraig Rickman

Youngsters put retirement at risk by quitting workplace pensions

about 2 months agoRachel Lacey

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

2 months agoKyle Caldwell

New state pension proposal highlights challenges for younger workers

2 months agoRachel Lacey

How the experts would invest a SIPP at every life stage

2 months agoJennifer Hill

DIY Investor Diary: how I mix tech and dividends

2 months agoDave Baxter
13 August

How to get an A* in pensions

By Rachel Lacey
6 August

How to protect your retirement from a stock market crash

By Rachel Lacey
27 July

One in five don’t engage with their retirement savings until midlife

By Camilla Esmund
23 July

Pension age to rise? How you can still retire on your terms

By Rachel Lacey
23 July

How even five-year career breaks can hit women’s pensions for decades

By Camilla Esmund
17 July

How to smoothly transition your investment portfolio into retirement

By Craig Rickman
9 July

Is the state pension triple lock on borrowed time?

By Craig Rickman
1 July

Youngsters put retirement at risk by quitting workplace pensions

By Rachel Lacey
19 June

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

By Kyle Caldwell
17 June

New state pension proposal highlights challenges for younger workers

By Rachel Lacey
17 June

How the experts would invest a SIPP at every life stage

By Jennifer Hill
17 June

DIY Investor Diary: how I mix tech and dividends

By Dave Baxter

More about pensions

Planning your retirement

Tools to help you plan and fund your retirement.

Learn more

Pension costs

Charges make a big difference to your long term returns. 

Learn more

Tax relief

How much do I get back against my contributions?

Learn more

New to interactive investor?

Find out more about our low-cost, Which? Recommended SIPP.

Open a pensionLearn more

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to add a new Self-Invested Personal Pension.

Add a pensionLearn more

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.