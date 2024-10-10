Second class retirement: The self-employed experience

Our report makes it patently clear that many hardworking self-employed people are on course for a second-class retirement. The self-employed are essential to our nation’s competitiveness yet they are at a disadvantage when it comes to saving for their future. This isn’t right and needs to change. Policymakers have failed to address the unique challenges faced in saving for retirement when you work for yourself.

It’s high time policymakers paid greater attention to this often-overlooked segment of the workforce. There needs to be a concerted effort to integrate self-employed workers into the pension conversation, offering them a comprehensive level of support and resources in the same league as what’s available to salaried employees. Without such reforms, the chasm between the pension haves and have-nots will only widen, undermining the principles of fairness and financial security for all.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor