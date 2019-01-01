pensions - pension costs
Pension costs
Our monthly administration fee is fixed at just £10 whilst you're building your pension pot. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly drawdown fee.
Our service plan charge is £9.99 per month. We believe that charging a fixed fee is fairer than percentage-based fees. You will always know what you are paying, and your charges will stay the same as your investment grows. This can lead to significant savings over a long-term investment.
For more details on trading commissions and any other costs, view our full rates and charges.
£0 to open your ii SIPP and £0 to transfer pensions from other providers (although provider's exit charges may apply)
To buy and sell online is usually £7.99 a trade. Each month you receive a free credit of £7.99 to use against any trade.
The security of your financial assets and your account is of the utmost importance to us. ii is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and all our systems and practices not only meet industry requirements but in addition, we have further security procedures of our own, so you can be confident of our commitment to the safety and security of your account and investments at all times.
All customer investments are held securely in trust for customers. These arrangements protect your assets in the event of our insolvency.
Your cash and holdings are protected up to the limits provided by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
With secure customer log in and encrypted data throughout, we provide a service you can rely on.
Our award winning SIPP gives you fixed, transparent pricing, with no percentage-based fees.
Pay a fixed monthly admin fee of £10.
The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028).
Other fees apply – please see our charges for full details.