Quick-start funds - BMO funds selection rationale

BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious
The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious fund is an actively managed multi-asset fund, designed to provide consistent long-term capital growth by using a cautious risk approach. The fund targets an annualised return of 2% above inflation over five years. The fund can hold as little as 20% and as much as 60% in equities. Bear in mind the inflation target is just a target and is not guaranteed.
The fund is part of the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range, which combines the firm’s expertise in multi-asset active management and responsible investing. The underlying holdings of these globally diversified portfolios could include collective investments, direct equities, government and non-government fixed income securities as well as some alternatives and derivatives. Along with avoiding damaging or unsustainable practices the fund focuses on companies making a positive difference to the world we live in.
Managed by the highly experienced and well-resourced team at BMO, the range stands out with a clear and well-defined investment process. Although launched in December 2019, the team has a successful long-term track record of producing strong risk adjusted returns in running multi-asset ESG products since the launch of the Friends Life Stewardship Managed Fund in 1998. With an ongoing charge of just 0.35%, these funds are the ultimate, globally diversified one stop shop for active management. Spreading risk across equities and bonds, they are the ideal way for beginner investors who are taking a cautious approach to risk to start their investment journey.
BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced
The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Balanced fund is an actively managed multi-asset fund, designed to provide consistent long-term capital growth by using a balanced risk approach. The fund targets an annualised return of 3% above inflation over five years. The fund can hold as little as 30% and as much as 70% in equities. Bear in mind the inflation target is just a target and is not guaranteed.
BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Growth
The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Growth fund is an actively managed multi-asset fund, designed to provide consistent long-term capital growth by using a medium to high level of risk. The fund targets an annualised return of 4% above inflation over five years. The fund can hold as little as 40% and as much as 80% in equities. Bear in mind the inflation target is just a target and is not guaranteed.
These quick-start funds are not personal recommendations, meaning we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. You should ensure any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Note that interactive investor does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.