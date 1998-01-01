Quick-start funds - BMO funds selection rationale

BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious

The BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cautious fund is an actively managed multi-asset fund, designed to provide consistent long-term capital growth by using a cautious risk approach. The fund targets an annualised return of 2% above inflation over five years. The fund can hold as little as 20% and as much as 60% in equities. Bear in mind the inflation target is just a target and is not guaranteed.

The fund is part of the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range, which combines the firm’s expertise in multi-asset active management and responsible investing. The underlying holdings of these globally diversified portfolios could include collective investments, direct equities, government and non-government fixed income securities as well as some alternatives and derivatives. Along with avoiding damaging or unsustainable practices the fund focuses on companies making a positive difference to the world we live in.

Managed by the highly experienced and well-resourced team at BMO, the range stands out with a clear and well-defined investment process. Although launched in December 2019, the team has a successful long-term track record of producing strong risk adjusted returns in running multi-asset ESG products since the launch of the Friends Life Stewardship Managed Fund in 1998. With an ongoing charge of just 0.35%, these funds are the ultimate, globally diversified one stop shop for active management. Spreading risk across equities and bonds, they are the ideal way for beginner investors who are taking a cautious approach to risk to start their investment journey.

