interactive investor acquires The Share Centre

In July 2020, interactive investor announced the completion of its acquisition of Share plc and its subsidiaries (including The Share Centre), following receipt of all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The Share Centre is now operating under the ownership of interactive investor, the UK’s 2nd largest direct to consumer investment platform and the number one flat fee provider.

The enlarged business has assets under administration of £36bn, further strengthening the voice for fair, flat fee pricing

In September 2020, customers of The Share Centre are being asked for their agreement to move to the ii platform

On migration to interactive investor’s platform in early 2021, The Share Centre customers will have more shares and funds to choose from, offering direct trading on 17 global exchanges

