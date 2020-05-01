interactive investor acquires The Share Centre
interactive investor acquires The Share Centre
In July 2020, interactive investor announced the completion of its acquisition of Share plc and its subsidiaries (including The Share Centre), following receipt of all the necessary regulatory approvals.
The Share Centre is now operating under the ownership of interactive investor, the UK’s 2nd largest direct to consumer investment platform and the number one flat fee provider.
- The enlarged business has assets under administration of £36bn, further strengthening the voice for fair, flat fee pricing
- In September 2020, customers of The Share Centre are being asked for their agreement to move to the ii platform
- On migration to interactive investor’s platform in early 2021, The Share Centre customers will have more shares and funds to choose from, offering direct trading on 17 global exchanges
Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor
I am very pleased to welcome all the Share Centre customers and investors to interactive investor, further strengthening the voice for flat fees. With our firms' shared values and combined strengths, we will continue to invest in award winning content and services for our enlarged customer base, all for a simple flat fee.
Offer documents
The offer for Share PLC was published in February 2020. You can find the offer and supporting documents here.