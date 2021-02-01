Welcome to interactive investor

After your first six months with ii, you will pay a flat monthly service plan fee on our platform. This can cover you for your own ISA, Trading Account and as many Junior ISAs as you have children. You also have the option to add a Self-Invested Personal Pension for an additional £10 a month. You can choose from three service plans to find the best value for you and will start on our popular Investor plan. With each service plan you get at least one free trade a month, pay a competitive flat fee for UK trading at all trade sizes and there are no charges for regular investing.