Welcome to interactive investor

What has happened to my Caledonia service?
- In July 2020, The Share Centre became part of interactive investor (ii).
- As part of combining our businesses we asked holders of Caledonia Share Savings Scheme Share accounts and/or Caledonia Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) for your agreement to move these to the ii platform.
- That move took place over the weekend of 27 and 28 November 2021.
- Your money and investments are now held securely in your interactive investor account. You should use our platform to check values and carry out all transactions on your portfolio.
- As you get to know your new service, you will pay no monthly service plan fee to ii for the first six months after your move. Terms apply.
