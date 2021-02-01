Welcome to interactive investor
What has happened to my This is Money service?
- In July 2020, The Share Centre, provider of the This is Money share dealing service, became part of interactive investor (ii).
- As this meant the This is Money service would be closing, we asked holders of This is Money accounts for your agreement to move your money and investments to the ii platform.
- That move took place over the weekend of 6 and 7 February 2021.
- Your money and investments are now held securely in your interactive investor account. You should use our platform to check values and carry out all transactions on your portfolio.
Questions and answers
If you have other questions
Please check:
If you still have questions the easiest way to contact us is by logging in to your new account with us and sending a secure message.