Sponsorship
Proudly investing in teamwork for 2022
Our goal is to help our customers take control of their financial future. That means putting the time in now and pulling together to achieve success down the line. We look for the same qualities in our partnerships. That is why we are proud to sponsor the 2022 Lightweight Boat Race.
The Oxford and Cambridge crews are committed to working hard towards successful futures in and out of the boat. It is not just about crossing the finish line now but how they get there and what they do afterwards.
These values reflect our commitment to helping you confidently invest your finances to make you fit for the future.
Lightweight Boat Races 2022
The Lightweight Boat Race, between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge was founded in 1975 by Richard Bates of St. John's College, Cambridge and raced over 2000 meters in Henley on Thames until 2018. For the first time, on 23rd March 2019 the race was held on the Tideway in London over the same Championship Course as the open weight University Boat Races
This year the race is back on the Thames on Sunday 20 March. The women's race will be at 1325, with the men’s race following at 1425.
Follow the live stream of both races at lightweightboatraces.co.uk
We are inspired by common themes: putting the work in, working as a team, and going the extra mile. The last couple of years leading up to this race have been difficult for everyone, not least for the crews, both in terms of academic life and overcoming barriers to training, so huge kudos to everyone. We’re super excited about the contest – may the best team win.
Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, interactive investor
The teams
Supporting investors for over 25 years
interactive investor (ii) is the multi-award-winning, No1 flat-fee investment platform, providing tools and insight to help investors take direct control of their financial future. With more than 400,000 customers and almost £55 billion of assets invested, all for a simple monthly fee, ii is the UK investment platform of choice for the engaged investor.