About us

About us
Meet the team
Governance
Our ownership
Our awards
Results
Our history
Corporate sustainability

Sky News Financial Reports

We are proud of this exclusive opportunity to sponsor the Financial Updates on the award winning Sky News.

Sky_News_Clouds

Launched on 11 April 2022, we're now in the second year of our partnership to sponsor the Financial Report on Sky News which airs four times a day on weekdays during stock market trading hours.

The segment brings viewers key share index and market movements including major currency markets and exchange rates.

For the first time ever, extends onto Sky News’ popular social channels, including The Ian King Show. ii will also be featured across the Business section of Skynews.com, the Sky News mobile app as well as live simulcast of the financial report on SkyGo.

Supporting investors for 30 years

interactive investor (ii) is the multi-award-winning, No1 flat-fee investment platform, providing tools and insight to help investors take direct control of their financial future. With more than 500,000 customers and over £100bn of assets invested, all for a simple monthly fee, ii is the UK investment platform of choice for the engaged investor. 

Find out more

Helping you find your next investment

Take a look at our recommended investment lists and options to inspire your next move.

Highly Rated Funds

The Highly rated funds tool is a selection of funds, investment trusts and ETFs that hold strong analyst ratings from our Data provider, Morningstar.

Explore the Highly Rated Funds tool

Quick-start Funds

Get off the mark quickly, with one of these low-cost, multi-asset funds. A simple way to help you start investing.

Explore funds
aberdeen fc

Aberdeen funds & trusts

Take a look at the Aberdeen funds and investment trusts available on the ii platform.

Explore Aberdeen investments

Join us today and take control of your financial future with award-winning, great value investing.

See our accounts
Join Us Today