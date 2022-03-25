Sky News Financial Reports
We are proud of this exclusive opportunity to sponsor the Financial Updates on the award winning Sky News.
Launched on 11 April 2022, we're now in the second year of our partnership to sponsor the Financial Report on Sky News which airs four times a day on weekdays during stock market trading hours.
The segment brings viewers key share index and market movements including major currency markets and exchange rates.
For the first time ever, extends onto Sky News’ popular social channels, including The Ian King Show. ii will also be featured across the Business section of Skynews.com, the Sky News mobile app as well as live simulcast of the financial report on SkyGo.
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interactive investor (ii) is the multi-award-winning, No1 flat-fee investment platform, providing tools and insight to help investors take direct control of their financial future. With more than 500,000 customers and over £100bn of assets invested, all for a simple monthly fee, ii is the UK investment platform of choice for the engaged investor.
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