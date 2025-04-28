10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 25 April 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

The popular trio of Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), BP (LSE:BP.) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) failed to make it four in a row in the first three spots. However, L&G is still number one, extending its stay at the top of this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform to a fourth consecutive week. Shares in the insurer remain within the 200-260p range where they’ve traded consistently for the past three years, while the dividend yield of 9% is a major attraction.

Among this week’s new entries is Catenai (LSE:CTAI), an AIM-listed digital media and technology firm worth under £2 million. There was no fresh news from the company, but earlier this month it raised £750,000 from a placing at 0.15p per share to help buy a holding in Alludium, which has developed a platform for AI process automation.

An AGM on 12 May is expected to wave through the plans which include a share capital reorganisation, whereby each share will be sub-divided into one new ordinary share and one deferred share. Catenai will also hold an investor event presenting Alludium during London Tech Week beginning 9 June.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back in the top 10 list after a three-week break. In the eye of the storm around boss Elon Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration, the stock reached a one-month high as a bounce off recent multi-month lows continued.

Although the shares are still more than 40% below December’s $488 record, they rallied 18% in a week that saw the electric vehicle maker publish first-quarter results that missed Wall Street forecasts. It also decided against providing guidance on full-year volume because of “the impacts of shifting global trade policy on the automotive and energy supply chains, our cost structure and demand for durable goods and related services”.

However, the earnings shortfall was deemed only marginal, and the business remains free cashflow positive.

Propping up the top 10 is BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), which makes its first appearance here in April after just missing out on inclusion last week.

BAE shares underperformed the FTSE 100 for much of last week having made a record high earlier this month. It might explain investor interest ahead of next week’s AGM and the NATO summit in June, and as the City prices in an expected boost from increased European military spending, led by Germany.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Cash remains king, with Royal London Short Term Money Market fund claiming the top spot for the second successive week. This fund invests in cash-like instruments to yield around 4.5%, without any of the volatility from stock and bond markets. Other options include L&G Cash Trust, Fidelity Cash, BlackRock Cash, Vanguard Sterling Short Term Money Market, Premier Miton UK Money Market, Invesco Money UK Acc No Trail and abrdn Sterling Money Market.

This week there are two new entries, although both are no strangers to the top 10. Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) takes fourth place, while F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT) claims 10th. Greencoat UK Wind invests in UK wind farms, and aims to provide investors with a yearly dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation. It has successfully achieved this each year since launch in 2013.

Over the past couple of years, interest rate rises have boosted bond yields, which has put pressure on infrastructure and property investment trusts, as returns from lower-risk bonds compete with strategies that aim to generate a steady income for shareholders. This has negatively impacted investment trusts specialising in these areas over the past three years, with Greencoat down 10%. Investors buying today are attracted to the yields on offer, with Greencoat yielding 9.2%, and will be hoping for a shift in sentiment to improve the overall total returns.

The short-term performance of F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT), a multi-manager strategy that invests in global shares, has suffered as a result of the increased stock market volatility brought about by US President Donald Trump’s trade war. However, its long-term returns are solid, posting gains over three and five years of 33.1% and 82.8% respectively versus 13% and 38.1% for the average global investment trust.

Dropping out of the top 10 are Fidelity Index World and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Kyle Caldwell.