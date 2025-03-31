10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 28 March 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) has rarely been out of this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform since the turn of the year. And after dropping to 11th place the week before, it re-entered the list in the top spot last week following a drop in its share price to levels rarely seen since October 2023.

Shares in the housebuilder fell as low as 107p on Thursday after they began trading without the right to the 4.66p final dividend. They’re now down more than a third in the past six months.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) last appeared here mid-January but ranks this time at number nine. Shares in the life and pensions company rocketed earlier this month after raising its cash generation forecast out to 2026, potentially enabling increased shareholder returns and lower debt.

Having peaked at 590p on 19 March, Phoenix shares dropped into the 560’s, potentially attracting investors still keen to buy into the story.

Over in the US, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped five places this week as investors tracked the ups and downs of the AI chip giant. Concerns that China will enforce stricter regulations on the American company’s chips caused a major wobble, with one of Nvidia’s big Chinese customers added to a trade blacklist amid concerns about national security. There are also worries about data-centre spending.

After dropping out of the top 10 a week ago, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back in at number seven. Shares in the electric vehicle firm rallied early last week amid rumours that President Trump’s tariffs may not be as bad for Tesla as feared. However, the stock still trades a long way below December’s $488 peak.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The four most popular funds in ISAs last week were unchanged. In order, they were Royal London Short Term Money Market, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, L&G Global Technology Index Trustand Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT).

Royal London’s money market fund seeks to give investors an alternative to holding cash in their accounts – yields on the fund will closely track the Bank of England’s interest rate.

The other three top funds are all global equity strategies, with Vanguard and L&G’s offerings tracking global and tech markets, and Scottish Mortgage providing an actively managed vehicle to innovative firms from around the world.

Four funds rose up the ranks last week: Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), Fidelity Index World P Acc, Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc and City of London Ord (LSE:CTY).

These funds are always popular, with City of London and Greencoat UK Wind favoured by income investors (yielding 9.3% and 4.5% respectively) and Vanguard and Fidelity coveted for their cheap access to global stock markets (fees of 0.22% and 0.12% respectively).

Finally, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc dropped four places to ninth, and F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT) entered the list in 10th place, knocking out 3i Group.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.