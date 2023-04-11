10 things to know about running a retirement portfolio

Reaching retirement can be an exciting time of life, but also nerve-racking as you decide how to survive financially. Faith Glasgow has some great tips on handling your finances once you give up work.

4) Consider taking income from capital growth It can be very useful to look at your portfolio in terms of ‘total returns'. You may draw ‘natural’ income from dividends and interest generated by the portfolio holdings, but there is nothing to stop you topping up with capital growth - it’s all investment profit, after all. That enables you to widen your net away from high payers and invest in high-quality, strongly performing funds and stocks, even if they are not particularly big income-generators. Some funds take a similar approach in the way they are run, undertaking to pay a set yield each year which is drawn from both dividends and growth. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI) investment trust, for instance, pays a 4% yield on that basis. Clearly, though, it’s important to be very disciplined about the amount you take out, otherwise you risk eroding the capital needed to generate those returns. 5) Tread carefully around high-yield investments It’s a mistake to gravitate straight to the highest-yielding funds or stocks without doing your homework. High yields tend to indicate low share or bond prices, and while that may be because of an indiscriminate market or sector sell-off, it may also be a sign of problems within the company. In such cases, that generous yield is compensation for the fact that you’re taking on a lot of capital risk. So while you may choose to hold high yield bond or indeed equity funds, limit your exposure, read what the experts say, and understand what you’re investing in before you buy. 6) Don’t over-draw in a falling market One potential danger is that of so-called pound-cost ravaging. A falling market can do a lot of damage to your retirement capital if you sell units to withdraw your regular amount - say £15,000 a year – from the depleted fund. Not only has the fund’s capital value in fallen, but you will need to sell more units than usual to release your required sum, thereby reducing it further and locking in those losses. The danger, particularly early on in retirement, is that the combined losses make it very difficult for the fund ever to recover fully. Options to protect the long-term value of your fund when markets are trending downwards include drawing only the natural income generated by your portfolio, reducing the amount you withdraw, or if possible leaving it alone altogether and making use of cash savings.

7) Keep cash for market emergencies As the above point makes clear, as well as running a diversified portfolio holding bonds, equities and alternatives, it’s sensible to keep enough cash to see you through a year or so if need be. That way, you can leave your pension fund to recover without having to erode it further at its lowest point. ii SIPP customer stories: four ii customers share their views

Pension stories: examine the saving habits and goals of investors at different life stages Cash is also valuable to have in reserve in the normal course of events, of course – not least for the flexibility it provides in timing one-off withdrawals from your investments. 8) Don’t withdraw more than you need One big concern when pension freedoms were first introduced in 2015 was the extent to which people were taking money out of their pensions and then just leaving it in a savings account. At that time saving accounts really were a waste of time, but even now, although the rates available have improved considerably, they are far below that of inflation, which stood at 10.4% in February. The upshot is that your retirement savings not only no longer have any chance of capital growth, as they did when they were invested, but they are actually losing value day by day. It’s therefore sensible to withdraw only the cash you’re likely to need for the coming month or two, unless you have a specific plan for it. You can set up single or regular income withdrawals with the interactive investor drawdown plan, for example. 9) Don’t forget other sources of income When you’re deciding how much pension income to access on a regular basis, do build in any other income sources you may have, such as state pension, any final salary pension, dividends or interest from ISAs and other investments, or rental income. Six tips to retire using your ISA investments

Your guide to the state pension You may find that in total you have more coming in than you anticipated, in which case it makes sense to leave as much as possible of your pension invested to grow in its tax-free environment, and focus on other variable income sources first. 10) Think about inheritance issues There is another reason why it’s best to leave your pension invested as far as possible, if you have other assets to live off. When you die, your pension will be a valuable asset because HMRC will not count it as part of your estate when it calculates inheritance tax. If you die before age 75, your beneficiaries will receive your pension pot entirely free of tax; if you’re older when you die, they will pay income tax on withdrawals. Five ways to take control of inheritance tax

Seven pension changes everyone must know about It is important in this context to let your pension provider know who your beneficiaries are and keep the details up to date. You’ll need to fill in an ‘expression of wishes’ form from your provider to do this, as your pension (being outside your estate) is not covered by your will. You may need to update it if your relationships change.