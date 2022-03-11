888 Holdings Q&A: full-year results
11th March 2022 10:35
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Chief executive officer Itai Pazner and chief finance officer Yariv Dafna of 888 Holdings (LSE:888) present their full-year results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 9 March 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.
Highlights
Q&A: 20:10
About the company
888 Holdings is a resort and casino company that largely provides online gaming entertainment. It operates under two business segments: Business to Customer and Business to Business. 888 Holdings owns proprietary online gaming software such as 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport. The Business to Customer segment provides these services to end users, while the Business to Business segment provides them to contracted business partners. The company has global operations, but earns most of its revenue in the UK.
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