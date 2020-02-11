9 free and cheap things to do over half term

Find out how to keep the kids entertained on a budget over February half term 2020.

If you're stuck for ideas on how to keep your family entertained over February half term, don't fret!

There are lots of fun activities and events happening across the UK which won't break the bank.

We've rounded up nine free and cheap ways to keep the kids entertained over the break.

1) Eat out for free

You can grab a free kid’s meal at Morrisons café (normally worth £3) for each accompanying adult that spends £4.50. The offer is available in all café locations from 3pm.

Sizzling Pubs is offering one kid’s main meal for £1 per adult meal when you download the Sizzling Pubs app. The offer is available Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm.

2) Watch a film for less than £5

Cinema chains across the UK offer low-cost tickets to children’s films.

Vue’s Mini Mornings, Odeon Kids and Cineworld’s Movies for Juniors have film tickets available from £2.59.

3) Get creative at an art gallery

Why not let your inner artist come alive at a free art workshop this half term?

The National Gallery, Manchester Art Gallery, York Art Gallery and many more are hosting free creative classes.

Some sessions are open to people of all ages while others are designed for younger children.

You can find out more information on their websites.

4) Time travel at a museum

The British Museum is taking families back in time with activities inspired by Trojan tales of gods, heroes and mythical monsters.

Activities are free and will run from 19 to 22 February. Check out the British Museum website for more details.

5) Explore a national park

If you fancy getting back to nature, have a wander around one of the UK’s 15 national parks.

Simply head over to the National Parks website to find out more about each park and decide where you’ll start your adventure.

6) Hang out with pets

Pets at Home run free workshops for children aged 5 to 11 during the school holidays.

The sessions teach children about animal welfare and how to keep their pets happy.

They'll get to interact with small animals like guinea pigs and hamsters and will be awarded a certificate or sticker once they complete the session.

7) Take a free tennis lesson

Tennis For Free is a sports charity that offers free tennis lessons at locations across the UK.

Lessons are available for children of all abilities.

Check out Tennisforfree.com to find out where your local session is taking place.

8) Go for a bike ride

There are miles of beautiful coast and countryside to explore during February half term.

Visit the National Trust website to find the best cycle routes and trails to try.

9) Check out your local authority

Your local authority may be hosting free activities and events for local families.

Head to GOV.UK to find your local authority then head to its website to check out what's on during half term.