Tax Year End deadlines

UK tax rates and allowances 2025
Want to make the most of your 2024/25 annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours at tax year end.

The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.

Annual allowances

Tax year2024/25
Personal Allowance (income tax)£12,570
ISA Allowance£20,000
Junior ISA (JISA) Allowance£9,000
Pension Annual Allowanceup to £60,000
Pension Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)up to £10,000

ISA and Junior ISA (JISA) deadlines

ISA/JISA account opening deadlines

Deadline
New ISA applications                                                                               11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*Open an ISA (existing customers)  |  Open an ISA (new customers)
New JISA applications11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*Open a JISA

Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

ISA/JISA cash subscription deadlines

Deadline
Add money to your ISA/JISA by debit card11.30pm, Saturday 5 April**Add cash

** Online and Mobile Apps only.

Add money to your ISA/JISA by internal transfer11.30pm, Saturday 5 April***Transfer cash

*** Internal transfers between linked accounts only.

Add money to your ISA/JISA by bank transfer11.59pm, Thursday 3 April****Find out more

**** The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.

Alternative ISA/JISA subscription deadlines

Deadline
Bed & ISA/JISA instructions4.30pm, Friday 28 March¹Find out more

¹ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time. Settlement must occur on or before 5 April to ensure the value is included in 2024/25 subscriptions. Trades requiring longer settlement periods must be traded in good time to be included in your 2024/25 subscriptions.

Deposit employee share plan certificates4.30pm, Wednesday 19 March²Find out more

² The deadline for receipt of a valid share certificate and transfer form from a Save As You Earn (SAYE) or Share Incentive Plan (SIP) scheme, including a Letter of Appropriation (or equivalent). This allows sufficient time for the stock to be deposited into your ISA. Requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

Deposit certificates for a Bed & ISA/JISA transfer4.30pm, Wednesday 19 March³Find out more

³ The deadline for receipt of a valid share certificate and transfer form. This allows sufficient time for the stock to be deposited into your Trading Account and subsequent Bed & ISA instructions to be dealt and settled. Requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

SIPP deadlines

SIPP account opening deadlines

Deadline
New SIPP applications                                                                               11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*Add a SIPP (existing customers)  |  Open a SIPP (new customers)

New applications, including those with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process, will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

SIPP contribution deadlines

Type of contributionDeadline
Debit card – personal contribution using the ii website or mobile app11.30pm, Saturday 5 AprilAdd cash
Transfer cash from another ii account – personal contribution using the ii website11.30pm, Saturday 5 April Transfer cash
Bank transfer – personal, employer and third party contributions (both funds received, and receipt of a completed SIPP Contribution form are required)12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 2 AprilFind out more

SIPP withdrawal / taking benefits deadlines

Type of withdrawalDeadline
Take a tax-free lump sum – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 17 MarchWithdraw cash
Move funds into drawdown and take income – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 17 MarchWithdraw cash
Take an UFPLS lump sum – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 17 MarchWithdraw cash
Take income from an existing flexi drawdown pot – using the ii website5:00pm, Monday 17 MarchWithdraw cash
Take / amend income from an existing drawdown – using a Start / amend flexi income drawdown form or a Start / amend capped income drawdown form5:00pm, Monday 17 March**Find out more
Send a Benefit Confirmation Paper Form or Lifetime Allowance Paper/PDF form5:00pm, Monday 17 March**Find out more
Take a tax-free lump sum, move into drawdown or take UFPLS – using a taking pension benefits form5:00pm, Friday 14 February**Find out more

** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.

Please visit our manage your SIPP online and useful forms page for more information about how to contribute and withdraw money. 

Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.

Call centre opening hours

Customer ServicesUK TradingInternational Trading
Monday 31st March7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Tuesday 1st April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Wednesday 2nd April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Thursday 3rd April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Friday 4th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm
Saturday 5th AprilClosedClosedClosed
Sunday 6th AprilClosedClosedClosed
Monday 7th April7.45am to 5.30pm8.00am to 4.30pm2.00pm to 9.00pm

All times are in United Kingdom Time.

The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.