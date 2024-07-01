Tax hub
Tax Year End deadlines
Want to make the most of your 2024/25 annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours at tax year end.
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.
Annual allowances
|Tax year
|2024/25
|Personal Allowance (income tax)
|£12,570
|ISA Allowance
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) Allowance
|£9,000
|Pension Annual Allowance
|up to £60,000
|Pension Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA)
|up to £10,000
ISA and Junior ISA (JISA) deadlines
ISA/JISA account opening deadlines
|Deadline
|New ISA applications
|11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*
|Open an ISA (existing customers) | Open an ISA (new customers)
|New JISA applications
|11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*
|Open a JISA
* Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
ISA/JISA cash subscription deadlines
|Deadline
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by debit card
|11.30pm, Saturday 5 April**
|Add cash
** Online and Mobile Apps only.
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by internal transfer
|11.30pm, Saturday 5 April***
|Transfer cash
*** Internal transfers between linked accounts only.
|Add money to your ISA/JISA by bank transfer
|11.59pm, Thursday 3 April****
|Find out more
**** The deadline for receipt of cleared funds in our bank account. Note, bank transfers can take up to 3 working days to clear from initiation depending on the payment service your bank uses.
Alternative ISA/JISA subscription deadlines
|Deadline
|Bed & ISA/JISA instructions
|4.30pm, Friday 28 March¹
|Find out more
¹ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time. Settlement must occur on or before 5 April to ensure the value is included in 2024/25 subscriptions. Trades requiring longer settlement periods must be traded in good time to be included in your 2024/25 subscriptions.
|Deposit employee share plan certificates
|4.30pm, Wednesday 19 March²
|Find out more
² The deadline for receipt of a valid share certificate and transfer form from a Save As You Earn (SAYE) or Share Incentive Plan (SIP) scheme, including a Letter of Appropriation (or equivalent). This allows sufficient time for the stock to be deposited into your ISA. Requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
|Deposit certificates for a Bed & ISA/JISA transfer
|4.30pm, Wednesday 19 March³
|Find out more
³ The deadline for receipt of a valid share certificate and transfer form. This allows sufficient time for the stock to be deposited into your Trading Account and subsequent Bed & ISA instructions to be dealt and settled. Requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
SIPP deadlines
SIPP account opening deadlines
|Deadline
|New SIPP applications
|11.00pm, Saturday 5 April*
|Add a SIPP (existing customers) | Open a SIPP (new customers)
* New applications, including those with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process, will be accepted until this time. The deadline only applies to applications that are accepted immediately online and do not require additional supporting information or verification. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
SIPP contribution deadlines
|Type of contribution
|Deadline
|Debit card – personal contribution using the ii website or mobile app
|11.30pm, Saturday 5 April
|Add cash
|Transfer cash from another ii account – personal contribution using the ii website
|11.30pm, Saturday 5 April
|Transfer cash
|Bank transfer – personal, employer and third party contributions (both funds received, and receipt of a completed SIPP Contribution form are required)
|12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 2 April
|Find out more
SIPP withdrawal / taking benefits deadlines
|Type of withdrawal
|Deadline
|Take a tax-free lump sum – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March
|Withdraw cash
|Move funds into drawdown and take income – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March
|Withdraw cash
|Take an UFPLS lump sum – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March
|Withdraw cash
|Take income from an existing flexi drawdown pot – using the ii website
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March
|Withdraw cash
|Take / amend income from an existing drawdown – using a Start / amend flexi income drawdown form or a Start / amend capped income drawdown form
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March**
|Find out more
|Send a Benefit Confirmation Paper Form or Lifetime Allowance Paper/PDF form
|5:00pm, Monday 17 March**
|Find out more
|Take a tax-free lump sum, move into drawdown or take UFPLS – using a taking pension benefits form
|5:00pm, Friday 14 February**
|Find out more
** We need to be in receipt of completed forms by this time. Should we need to contact you about the forms, it could mean you miss taking benefits in the current tax year.
Please visit our manage your SIPP online and useful forms page for more information about how to contribute and withdraw money.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Call centre opening hours
|Customer Services
|UK Trading
|International Trading
|Monday 31st March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 1st April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Wednesday 2nd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Thursday 3rd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Friday 4th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
|Saturday 5th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday 6th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 7th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|8.00am to 4.30pm
|2.00pm to 9.00pm
All times are in United Kingdom Time.
Open an account
Whether you are looking for a general trading account, an ISA or a SIPP, we’ve got you covered with a low, flat fee.
ISA.
Make the most of your £20,000 tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning Stocks & Shares ISA.
Managed ISA.
Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals – all for a low monthly subscription.
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment product or service, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.