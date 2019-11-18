Active vs passive investing: What's best for you?

Since the financial crisis, passive funds have enjoyed a surge in popularity, but does it have to be a binary decision?

In the second part of a new video series focused on investment funds, Money Observer's deputy editor Kyle Caldwell considers active vs passive investing. He talks to multi-manager Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management about the surge in popularity of passive funds and why active versus passive fund choices should not be an either/or decision for most investors. Watch their conversation here:

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