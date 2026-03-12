Compare our flat fee

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.
Is it time you joined them?
The penny’s dropped for thousands of people up and down the country. They know they get better choice, value, and support with interactive investor and have transferred their investments.
Join over 500,000 investors and discover what flat-fee investing can do for you.
Most other investment platforms charge a percentage fee of your portfolio. The impact? The more your pot grows, the more they take.
But a flat fee is clear, transparent, and simple, and can help you keep your account costs low. What you save compounds, so your money has even more room to grow.
With ii, you get access to a Personal Pension, ISA, and Trading Account. And our Plus and Premium plans include free family accounts, so your loved ones can also make significant savings. For a full view of our benefits and trading fees, check our charges page.
Take care of all your investments, all on one platform, all for one low, flat fee.
“Being really blunt, ii was just so much cheaper. With other platforms, it’s this plus that plus that. Whereas with ii, what I pay is what I pay.”
“Once I heard flat fees, I jumped at it. I calculated all my fees and said ‘that’s really expensive compared to ii’. Why didn’t I do it earlier?”
“I had everything in different places. I’ve moved it all to ii now, which was very simple. I thought it was going to be a nightmare, but it wasn’t.”
“Since moving to ii – eye-opening. Clarity, power, decision, service and the app is fantastic. It’s freedom, in a way.”
“My previous providers were Aviva and Scottish Widows. I had the realisation that the fees, compared to ii, didn’t sit too well with me.”
“It was easy to transfer to ii. Any interaction with customer support has been human, refreshing, and different to what I’ve experienced before.”
See how our flat fee stacks up against percentage-based charges from Hargreaves Lansdown.
Discover how our platforms compare and why you could find better value with ii.
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Over 100,000 pensions worth billions have already been transferred to ii.
See how the ii Personal Pension compares to some of the biggest pension providers around, like Aviva and Standard Life.
“I would recommend ii because it’s a much better option. You can transfer funds in really easily, can see what’s happening with your money in real time, and have the upside of all the choice. That’s why I’m with ii.”
Bobby transferred from Aviva because he wanted a platform with a simpler fee that gave him the control and investment options he was looking for.
Could you pay less for your ISA? Maybe with a flat fee.
Compare our Stocks & Shares ISA to other providers – such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Fidelity – and start keeping more of the money you make.
Comparison disclosure: We compared yearly charges of an ii ISA with other ISA providers. Results are based on published ISA charges as at 01/02/2026 for AJ Bell & Fidelity. Hargreaves Lansdown charges based on new pricing plan effective 01/03/2026. Verified as accurate by The Lang Cat. Assumptions: 50% of ISA investments held in funds and 50% in equities, 2 equity and 2 fund trades per year, 12 regular equity and 12 regular fund trades per year. Other trading behaviours will result in different charges than those shown. This comparison covers a single year and does not account for investment growth or the impact of inflation over time. To ensure a fair comparison, fund manager charges have not been included. The information provided is for illustrative purposes only. For precise charges, we recommend contacting the ISA provider directly.
“I’ve been really happy with ii’s fees. It was the predominant reason I changed. It was just obvious. I knew I was going to get charged a flat rate and that’s what I was after. That’s why I’m with ii.”
Nick found his old provider’s percentage-based fees confusing. So he started looking elsewhere for a simpler, more cost-effective platform.
We have 3 plans with a wealth of benefits in each. Whichever plan you’re on, you’ll have everything you need in one place.
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Core
£5.99 per month
Best for investors with less than £100,000 who want to access a wide range of investments and accounts.
Portfolio limit up to £100,000
Benefits
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Plus
£14.99 per month
Best for investors with over £100,000 who want access to lower trade costs and our most popular benefits - for themselves and their family.
Portfolio limit No limit
Benefits
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Premium
£39.99 per month
Best for active investors who trade frequently and want the best features and rates available.
Portfolio limit No limit
Benefits
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Transferring your accounts to a new provider can feel like hard work. But it’s easier than you think - and more rewarding too.
If you join ii today, you can get £100 to £3,000 cashback. Simply open any or all of our accounts, add at least £20,000 across them as you wish, and enjoy a cashback boost.
Offer ends 5 April 2026. Cashback is based on money and investments transferred/deposited across all new accounts opened. Terms apply.
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.