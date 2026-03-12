Compare our flat fee

Compare our flat fee

The UK's #1 flat-fee investment platform

Let your wealth grow, not your charges. Save more money for your future with a low, flat fee and join over 500,000 investors today.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.

Welcome to thousands of new investors

Is it time you joined them?

The penny’s dropped for thousands of people up and down the country. They know they get better choice, value, and support with interactive investor and have transferred their investments.

Join over 500,000 investors and discover what flat-fee investing can do for you.

A collage of customers who have all moved to ii
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A graph showing how ii's flat fee stays low compared to rising percentage fee costs

What's the flat-fee difference?

Most other investment platforms charge a percentage fee of your portfolio. The impact? The more your pot grows, the more they take.

But a flat fee is clear, transparent, and simple, and can help you keep your account costs low. What you save compounds, so your money has even more room to grow.

With ii, you get access to a Personal Pension, ISA, and Trading Account. And our Plus and Premium plans include free family accounts, so your loved ones can also make significant savings. For a full view of our benefits and trading fees, check our charges page.

Take care of all your investments, all on one platform, all for one low, flat fee.

Why other investors switched to ii's flat fee

Read more about Mark's story

Mark

“Being really blunt, ii was just so much cheaper. With other platforms, it’s this plus that plus that. Whereas with ii, what I pay is what I pay.”

Fang talks to us about switching to ii

Fang

“Once I heard flat fees, I jumped at it. I calculated all my fees and said ‘that’s really expensive compared to ii’. Why didn’t I do it earlier?

Read more about Lisa's story

Lisa

“I had everything in different places. I’ve moved it all to ii now, which was very simple. I thought it was going to be a nightmare, but it wasn’t.”

Monika and Lionel talk to us about switching to ii

Monika & Lionel

“Since moving to ii – eye-opening. Clarity, power, decision, service and the app is fantastic. It’s freedom, in a way.”

Enzo talks to us about switching to ii

Enzo

“My previous providers were Aviva and Scottish Widows. I had the realisation that the fees, compared to ii, didn’t sit too well with me.”

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Chris

It was easy to transfer to ii. Any interaction with customer support has been human, refreshing, and different to what I’ve experienced before.”

A chart comparing fees to Hargreaves Lansdown, showing how our fee could save hundreds of pounds

Compare your costs: ii vs Hargreaves Lansdown

See how our flat fee stacks up against percentage-based charges from Hargreaves Lansdown.
 
Discover how our platforms compare and why you could find better value with ii.

Your dream retirement starts with a flat-fee pension

Over 100,000 pensions worth billions have already been transferred to ii.

See how the ii Personal Pension compares to some of the biggest pension providers around, like Aviva and Standard Life.

A graphic showing pensions being transferred to ii
SIPP success stories: Bobby

Why Bobby transferred his pension to ii

“I would recommend ii because it’s a much better option. You can transfer funds in really easily, can see what’s happening with your money in real time, and have the upside of all the choice. That’s why I’m with ii.

Bobby transferred from Aviva because he wanted a platform with a simpler fee that gave him the control and investment options he was looking for.

Investing that isn't taxing with a flat-fee ISA

Could you pay less for your ISA? Maybe with a flat fee.
 
Compare our Stocks & Shares ISA to other providers – such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Fidelity – and start keeping more of the money you make.

A table showing our fees compared to Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell and Fidelity

Comparison disclosure: We compared yearly charges of an ii ISA with other ISA providers. Results are based on published ISA charges as at 01/02/2026 for AJ Bell & Fidelity. Hargreaves Lansdown charges based on new pricing plan effective 01/03/2026. Verified as accurate by The Lang Cat. Assumptions: 50% of ISA investments held in funds and 50% in equities, 2 equity and 2 fund trades per year, 12 regular equity and 12 regular fund trades per year. Other trading behaviours will result in different charges than those shown. This comparison covers a single year and does not account for investment growth or the impact of inflation over time. To ensure a fair comparison, fund manager charges have not been included. The information provided is for illustrative purposes only. For precise charges, we recommend contacting the ISA provider directly.

ISA success stories: Nick

Why Nick transferred his ISA to ii

“I’ve been really happy with ii’s fees. It was the predominant reason I changed. It was just obvious. I knew I was going to get charged a flat rate and that’s what I was after. That’s why I’m with ii.

Nick found his old provider’s percentage-based fees confusing. So he started looking elsewhere for a simpler, more cost-effective platform.

Simple plans with a simple fee

We have 3 plans with a wealth of benefits in each. Whichever plan you’re on, you’ll have everything you need in one place.

Core

£5.99 per month

Best for investors with less than £100,000 who want to access a wide range of investments and accounts.

Portfolio limit up to £100,000

Benefits

  • ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account
  • Invest with multiple currencies
  • Award-winning research and insights
  • Access to ii Community
  • Managed investments

Plus

£14.99 per month

Best for investors with over £100,000 who want access to lower trade costs and our most popular benefits - for themselves and their family.

Portfolio limit No limit

Benefits

  • All the Core plan benefits
  • Free Junior ISAs for all your children
  • 5 x Free family accounts
  • 1 x Free monthly trade
  • Buy and sell funds for just £1.49

Premium

£39.99 per month

Best for active investors who trade frequently and want the best features and rates available.

Portfolio limit No limit

Benefits

  • All the Plus plan benefits
  • Lowest FX rate
  • Unlimited free family accounts
  • 2 x Free monthly trades
  • Free fund trades

Choose your investment account

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Get pension peace of mind with our four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP). Invest yourself or let our experts handle your investments for you.

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

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Managed ISA

Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals - all for a low, flat monthly fee.

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Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

A little something to help you make your move

Transferring your accounts to a new provider can feel like hard work. But it’s easier than you think - and more rewarding too.

If you join ii today, you can get £100 to £3,000 cashback. Simply open any or all of our accounts, add at least £20,000 across them as you wish, and enjoy a cashback boost.

Offer ends 5 April 2026. Cashback is based on money and investments transferred/deposited across all new accounts opened. Terms apply.

£100 to £3,000 cashback offer

Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.

Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.

ii - I think, therefore ii

Start investing the flat-fee way

Join ii, enjoy the simplicity of our flat fee, and keep more of the money you make.