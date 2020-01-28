Brexit 50p coin unveiled

New coins marking the UK's departure from the EU will go into circulation from 31 January 2020.

A new 50p coin marking the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU) has been unveiled by Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid.

The coin’s design features the inscription: ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ as well as the date the UK leaves the EU.

Around 3 million coins of this design will enter circulation across Britain from Friday 31 January 2020, with a further 7 million to be added later in the year.

The Chancellor, who is also the Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of Brexit coins, one of which will be presented to the Prime Minister this week.

Javid first ordered production of the coins for the original withdrawal date of 31 October 2019.

The Brexit delay resulted in roughly a million coins being melted down to be reused when the next exit date was confirmed.

As part of the launch this Friday, the Royal Mint will open its doors for 24 hours to let people ‘strike’ their own commemorative coin – the process where the design gets stamped on to the coin.

Javid said: “Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter.”