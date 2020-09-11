CEO of The Share Centre steps down after 14 years

After 14 years, Richard Stone, chief executive officer of The Share Centre,will leave the business on 18 September to pursue other interests and opportunities, handing over to interactive investor’s CEO Richard Wilson.

The move follows completion of interactive investor’s acquisition of The Share Centre in July 2020.

Interactive investor wishes to place on record its thanks to Richard, who has been a pleasure to work with.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, says: “As an industry stalwart who exemplifies integrity and honesty, Richard Stone’s understanding and experience of the business have been greatly valued during ii’s acquisition and the initial integration planning. I am confident that the service-driven culture that he and his team have created, will help us integrate the businesses.

“I am looking forward to spending more time at Aylesbury, working with the Share team and welcoming their customers to our award-winning range of products and services. I would like to thank Richard for his dedication to The Share Centre and wish him the very best for the future.”

Richard Stone says: “It has been a real pleasure working at Share for more than 14 years and leading the business since 2014. I am proud of the track record the business has of providing the highest quality services and of campaigning for the interests of personal investors. In leaving Share, I will miss working with many exceptional people, all of whom are dedicated to serving personal investors.

“The deal with interactive investor undoubtedly remains the right next step for the business and for our customers. Scale will enable the business to face into the challenges of technology and regulation, while continuing to offer customers high-quality low-cost services.

“I have got to know the senior management at interactive investor well over recent years and am confident that the business has a bright future in their hands, and know that they share the passion for serving the interests of personal investors. I would wish them, and all my colleagues, the very best for the future.”