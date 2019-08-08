Commodities outlook: Will the gold rush last?

With gold now above $1,500 an ounce, our commodities expert considers the outlook for the precious metal.

There is only one place to start in commodities markets and that is with gold!

The precious metal hit $1,500 per ounce on Wednesday as central banks around the world start to loosen monetary policy by cutting interest rates and adding stimulus. The RBNZ was the latest central bank to add to that pile as it cut by 50bps when only 25bps was forecast by markets through futures.

What does this all mean for gold?

The bond markets seem to be pricing in a recession in the US and gold is the safe haven of choice for many investors. There are many worrying macroeconomic themes at present with the likes of trade wars, Brexit and Iranian tensions all at the forefront of investors' minds.

Nevertheless, the main turning point for the yellow metal was the Fed only cutting rates by 25bps and ending the balance sheet run-off two months early. Some analysts had expected the Fed to be more accommodative and were sorely disappointed.

President Trump has also cranked up the pressure on the Fed saying "it would be much easier if the Fed understood, which they don’t, that we are competing against other countries, all of whom want to do well at our expense! Three more Central Banks cut rates.”

We will have to wait until the Fed's next meeting in September to see the outcome of this pressure. Some have said the Fed has no choice but to act, although their independence will be under question if they do.



Below is the gold futures weekly chart. The technicals are working a treat although it is nothing fancy. The resistance zone at $1,500 per ounce was an obvious one to spot but now the hard work begins for the gold bulls.

If they are to take it back into the next consolidation zone there has to be a good reason. We will hear from plenty of Fed members between now and the September meeting so if the market starts to price in more aggressive cuts we could get the catalyst. For now, the base case scenario could be a small mean reversion until more data becomes available.