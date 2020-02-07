Deal of the week: Valentine's Day deals special

Valentine’s Day can be expensive, but it does not have to cost you a fortune. Here is a round up of the best Valentine’s Day deals

What’s the deal exactly?

Flowers

One of the biggest romantic gestures you can make on Valentine’s Day is to send flowers.

Marks and Spencer is selling a dozen red roses for £20. The stem length is £50cm and delivery is free.

The cheapest roses at Waitrose start at £25 for a dozen, going all the way up to £100 for a luxury bouquet.

If you are looking for something a little bit cheaper, Tesco has a traditional bouquet of 12 short-stem red roses at £5, available from 10 February.

Asda also has lots of different offers, with a bunch of roses starting from £2.

Eating in

Going out to a restaurant can be expensive, so how about staying in for a romantic evening?

Marks and Spencer has a delicious three-course meal for just £20. You can choose from any starter, main, side, dessert and wine. The offer runs from 10-14 February

Tesco’s three course Valentine's Day meal gives you the choice of a starter, two mains, a dessert and a drink, all for just £20.

The deal is made up of 27 products, which allows you to choose from more than 15,000 combinations.

Starters include salmon and watercress tart filled with a crème fraiche and creamy cheddar cheese sauce, while the mains include chicken in champagne sauce and lamb shank and roasted vegetables.

Morrison’s is offering shoppers a three-course Valentine’s Day meal with a bottle of wine or Prosecco for £15 from 10 to 16 February.

Asda has a £15 meal which includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink, running until 16 February.

Restaurants

Pizza Express – Three course set menu for two people for £28.95 on 14 and 15 February only. Example menu - garlic dough balls, American pepperoni pizza and a glass of Prosecco.

Carluccio's – Three courses from its special Valentine’s Day menu for £24.95, available from Wednesday 12 February to Sunday 16 February. Example menu – chicken breast in prosciutto, ricotta and spinach ravioli, crab and langoustine fettucce, and rhubarb panna cotta.

Prezzo – Two courses for £16.50 or three courses for £19.50. Available from Thursday 13 February until Sunday 16 February. Example menu – grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, goat’s cheese and red pepper pizza and honeycomb smash cheesecake.

Zizzi – Get three courses from its special Valentine’s Day menu for £21.95 per person, available from Thursday 13 February until Sunday 16 February. Example menu – tortellini filled with pumpkin, chicken breast with sage, and passion fruit cheesecake.

Why should I care?

Valentine’s Day can be an expensive business, so it is always wise to take advantage of any discounts.

What’s the catch?

If you are going out for a meal or eating in, you will be limited by the options on the set menu.

What other options do I have?

Have a look round your local restaurants as they might be running a special Valentine’s Day deal.

You can also read the weekly updated Moneywise Cheap Eats guide to see the best restaurant offers which are unrelated to Valentine’s Day.

Where can I find out more?

You can find more information about the deals on the Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Asda, and Waitrose websites.

For more information about Carluccio's, Pizza Express, Prezzo and Zizzi go to their websites.