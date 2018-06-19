Debenhams in fresh plunge
19th June 2018 12:24
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
The latest instalment of retail suffering comes from Debenhams, where the fear remains that the train has left the station.
Trading remains under plan for the period May to early June despite weak comparatives. Gross margin is flatlining, whilst debt is increasing as the company attempts some form of retail resuscitation.
Meanwhile, stronger competitors are edging further ahead, and this profit warning adds to Debenhams' recent litany of woes. In terms of the inevitable share price thump today, the broader concerns regarding the current spat between the US and China are generally dampening sentiment even further.
Highlights are few and far between – the growth in the online business of 16% is notable, even though this remains a smaller part of revenues.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
The revamp of stores and product lines may improve the situation in due course, whilst next year's reduction in capital expenditure should at least improve the debt situation. The projected dividend yield of 7.6%, if it can be maintained, provides scant solace.
Even before today's latest plunge, the shares had lost 57% over the last year - as compared to a 3% rise in the wider FTSE All Share index – and 20% in the last three months alone.
In the absence of any reassurance from the company as to real progress, investors will continue to leave the store in droves, with the market consensus of the shares as a 'sell' unfortunately very likely to remain in place.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company’s or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.