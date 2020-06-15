Dennis the Menace to teach kids about money

Bank of England teams up with Beano comic for money lessons

Soon children will be able to get personal finance lessons from beloved Beano characters as part of a new resource for primary schools.

The Bank of England (BoE) has teamed up with Beano and Tes, formerly the Times Educational Supplement, to develop Money and Me. This is a set of 12 lessons that will teach children the basics of how money and the economy work.

Materials will include lesson plans, videos, games and worksheets, and the point is to give primary school children skills to manage their money.

Money and Me will launch in July 2020 and teachers can register their interest on the Beano website.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, says: “Financial literacy is essential for everyone. The Bank’s education programme is central to our role in equipping the public with sufficient financial and economic knowledge for their daily lives.”

The BoE launched econoME in April 2018 to help secondary school students learn about saving, borrowing and protecting money. It has been downloaded by nearly 2,000 schools so far.

Beano Studios, which owns the Beano comic, also runs online courses for children on reading, emotional literacy and resilience.

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award 2020

The Moneywise Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award recognises the efforts of UK teachers who try to educate their classes about money and personal finance.

There are £24,000 worth of cash prizes to be won, which can be spent on school equipment to help promote personal finance learning further.

The competition is open to both primary and secondary schools and the following prizes will be awarded:

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)

Runner-up prizes: Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion.

Nominations for the Personal Finance Teacher of the Year awards can be made by anyone including parents, guardians, pupils and teachers, who reside in the UK.

Nominations made on behalf of someone else should be emailed to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17:00 on 1 September 2020. Moneywise will then contact the nominated teacher for a supporting statement and lesson plan.

Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17.00 on 1 September 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number.

The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Only one entry may be submitted by any person.

Winners will be announced in October 2020.

Parents and carers could win £250 for money lessons

Parents and teachers could win cash prizes for helping children learn about personal finance.

Interactive Investor (ii) has launched a “Family Financial Education Award,” to recognise the “new normal” of parents and carers taking the lead in educating their children.

There will be up to 20 cash prizes of £250 to recognise households who have best educated their children about money matters.

To enter, parents and carers will need to submit the following to editorial@ii.co.uk:-