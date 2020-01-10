The events every investor must watch like a hawk in 2020
Our head of markets looks back at 2019 and talks through his thoughts for investments in 2020.
10th January 2020 09:13
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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interactive investor’s head of markets looks back at 2019 and talks through his thoughts for investments in 2020.
A lot happened towards the end of last year, so interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter reminds us of the key events and how things might pan out in the months ahead.
You can find out more on what he thinks about markets currently in the article below and on the interactive investor YouTube channel
The 2020 vision: Your guide to shares, politics and the economy
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