Families get 50% off at restaurants under new government scheme
Families can eat for half price using government grant
8th July 2020 13:18
by Brean Horne from interactive investor
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Families can eat for half price using government grant
Families will get a discount of up to 50% at restaurants under a new initiative announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in today’s summer statement.
The “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme offers families up to £10 off their meal per person at any participating restaurant, café, pub, or food service establishment.
Discounts will be valid Monday-Wednesday at any time for the entire month of August 2020.
Businesses can register for the discount online and will be reimbursed for the 50% discount they give to customers.
The grant aims to protect the jobs of 1.8 million employees that work in the food services sector.
It forms part of a wider package of measures which the Chancellor will introduce to stimulate the economy.
Other schemes announced today include:
- Cutting stamp duty on properties of up to £500,000
- Offering a £1,000 for each furloughed employee brought back to work
- Giving £5,000 energy-saving vouchers for homeowners
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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