Families get 50% off at restaurants under new government scheme

Families can eat for half price using government grant

Families will get a discount of up to 50% at restaurants under a new initiative announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in today’s summer statement.

The “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme offers families up to £10 off their meal per person at any participating restaurant, café, pub, or food service establishment.

Discounts will be valid Monday-Wednesday at any time for the entire month of August 2020.

Businesses can register for the discount online and will be reimbursed for the 50% discount they give to customers.

The grant aims to protect the jobs of 1.8 million employees that work in the food services sector.

It forms part of a wider package of measures which the Chancellor will introduce to stimulate the economy.

Other schemes announced today include: