F&C Investment Trust pledges to maintain dividend for 50th consecutive year
In the trust’s half year report it noted its first interim dividend of 2.9 pence for 2020 will be paid…
27th July 2020 12:41
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
Share on
In the trust’s half year report it noted its first interim dividend of 2.9 pence for 2020 will be paid on 3 August.
F&C Investment Trust has pledged to increase its dividend for the 50th year in a row.
In the trust’s half year report it noted its first interim dividend of 2.9 pence for 2020 will be paid on 3 August.
This is the same as previous payments, with 2.9 pence per share paid for the year ended 31 December 2019 in February 2020 and a final dividend of 2.9 pence in May.
However, the trust notes that shareholders can expect an increase in pence per share payments in 2020, marking the 50th annual increase in a row. As chairman Beatrice Hollond noted: “Shareholders can expect an increased dividend for 2020 that will not only mark 50 consecutive years of increases, but also 152 years of annual dividend payments.”
Whereas the interim and final payments per share for the previous year were paid out of earnings from dividend paying holdings, to increase their payments this year the trust will have to draw on its reserves.
The report notes that many companies have cut or suspended their dividend payments, resulting in their net revenue return per share declining by 29% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the equivalent period last year. However, the trust notes, thanks to its reserves it still plans to increase its payments this year. According to the report, the trust’s revenue reserve exceeds one year's worth of dividends.
The scale of companies cutting or suspending their dividends due to Covid-19 has seen many investment trusts dip into their reserves to maintain or increase payments. Recently, City of London investment trust confirmed it will increase its dividend for the previous year, continuing its 54-year streak of increasing payments. Similarly, Alliance Trust is on track to deliver a dividend increase of 3% for 2020, which would mark the 54th consecutive year of dividend increases.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.