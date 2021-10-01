Shares for the future: three top stocks and reducing IHT

This month’s updated Decision Engine table features a hat-trick of high scoring stocks at the top. Find out who they are and how they made it.

This month’s Decision Engine table has a somewhat compressed feel.

As usual it ranks companies from zero to nine, nine being the most attractive long-term investments and zero being the least attractive, according to my methodology.

As usual, there are very few shares scoring less than five out of nine because five is my arbitrary lower limit for investment.

Although I am prepared to make exceptions like Jet2 (LSE:JET2), which currently scores four, generally companies that score less than five are dropped from the table because I only have time to keep tabs on 40-or-so shares.

Something we have experienced less often though, is the paucity of shares scoring very high scores. It is rare for shares to score a maximum nine out of nine (though far from unprecedented), but usually there is a gaggle scoring eight.

Today, there are three, Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) and James Latham (LSE:LTHM), and there have been occasions in the last few months where there have been none.

In other words, the vast majority of shares score 5,6, or 7. This is unnerving for two reasons.

The first is that the Decision Engine has become less discriminating. The second is that there may be less value in it.

Score compression

Shares marked with an asterisk* score less than 5 out of 6 for Profitability, Risks and Strategy. They are more speculative.

Just to recap, the shares are scored according to five criteria: profitability, risks, strategy, fairness and price.

The companies with the highest scores have demonstrated they can profit in cash and accounting terms through thick and thin. They do not face seemingly insurmountable risks, and their strategies address the normal risks they face like competition and recession. They are fair to customers, employees, directors and shareholders, and society in general.

I believe the profits of such companies should grow over the long term, and although their performance may vary from year to year they are unlikely to get into financial jeopardy.

The first four factors determine the quality of the business and are scored either zero, one, or two out of a total of two. The fifth factor compares its price to normalised profit and it is scored from minus two to plus one. It is a blunt way of telling us how much we are paying for the business.

The total score is a measure of relative value. The companies that score highest, give us the best bang (quality), for our buck (price).

Rising prices = falling scores

The compression in the scores is caused by rising prices. The last time I got edgy about share prices was at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic. Although the pandemic did trigger a very short sharp crash, the bounceback has more than restored the prices of the shares in the Decision Engine in aggregate.

The price score is unique among the five criteria. It is the only one that can reduce a company’s score, which happens if the price is high relative normalised profit.

The arbitrary pivot point between a positive price score and a negative one is a normalised price/earnings (PE) ratio of 20 (an earnings yield of 5%). Higher PE’s (lower earnings yields) result in increasingly negative price scores, and negative price scores weigh on a share’s total score, used in the table.

Since the prices of decent business have gone up a lot, their scores have gone down, and that is what has caused the compression.

There is not much I can do about rising prices except keep trying to find new shares in decent businesses to invest in at lower prices.

If I fail to find them, returns from portfolios built using the Decision Engine may be lower for a while than they have been in the past, however I believe they will still beat the market handsomely over the long term.

Reduce Inheritance Tax with the Decision Engine

A reader asks:

With regard to your Share sleuth portfolio have you ever considered highlighting the AIM listed elements that are suitable for IHT planning purposes?

The short answer is I have not.

Business Property Relief (BPR), the tax rules that allow investors to shelter their investments from Inheritance Tax in shares listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market are complex. Generally, because I am a simple soul, I focus entirely on the quality of the businesses I invest in and how much to pay for the shares.

I regard good strategies and innovative and fair cultures as enduring characteristics, while tax breaks are something the government could remove at any time.

However investors have different needs and my understanding is most AIM shares qualify for BPR unless they are investment companies (i.e. they profit from investments in other companies or property rather than or substantially in addition to their own operations).

My colleague Andrew Hore explains more in AIM stocks for an inheritance tax ISA in 2021 and Stocks that fund managers own in their AIM ISA IHT portfolios.

You may need to consult a specialist adviser to determine for sure whether particular shares qualify. One of the problems is that companies’ situations change, but since I favour businesses that profit from their own operations it is likely that most of the AIM shares I follow would be suitable for an IHT portfolio.

Just in case you are wondering which of the Decision Engine shares are on AIM, here is a full list (you can click on their names in the Decision Engine table above to learn more about them).

Advanced Medical Solutions

Anpario

Churchill China

Cohort

D4t4

Dewhurst

Dotdigital Group

FW Thorpe

James Cropper

James Halstead

James Latham

Jet2

Judges Scientific

Portmeirion

Quartix

RWS

Solid State

Tracsis

Tristel

Volex

All shares in the Decision Engine qualify for inclusion in the Share Sleuth model portfolio, except those scoring less than five.

We will be publishing the monthly Share Sleuth update next week.

