Five things you need to know about investment trusts
Kyle Caldwell explains the structural advantages investment trusts have over open-ended funds.
25th April 2019 10:42
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, explains the structural advantages investment trusts have over open-ended funds and how private investors can take advantage.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.