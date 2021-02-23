Fund and trust ideas for the ‘unloved’ UK

The Bank of England is in remarkably upbeat mood. The UK economy is set to claw back almost all the ground lost during the Covid-19 pandemic over the next 12 months, according to the latest assessment published by the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee in early February. Despite a sharp contraction in the first quarter of this year – as lockdown continues – the economy will return to its pre-crisis size by March next year, the Bank predicts.

Such optimism reflects a marked change of tone, given the Bank’s previously downbeat forecasts of Covid-19 impacts. But the arrival of vaccines – and the UK’s rapid roll-out rate – has changed the game, its economists believe. And they’re not the only ones; the strength of global stock markets since the UK became the first country in the world to give regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine has been striking. In the UK, the FTSE 100 Index rose by almost 10% over the following five weeks.

Brexit deal removes another significant headwind

It is not just light at the end of the tunnel on Covid-19 that is buoying UK equities. The eleventh-hour trade agreement between the UK and the European Union, signed just a day before the 31 December deadline, has removed another significant headwind holding back the stock market. The agreement may be far from perfect, but its inconsistencies and difficulties are small beer compared to the chaos that would have ensued in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The clouds are lifting, it would appear, and stock market bulls are now champing at the bit. “Two clear catalysts that we were hoping for have now occurred; I believe the approval of multiple vaccines for Covid-19 and a Brexit deal will quickly increase the interest in UK equities from domestic and foreign investors, and from corporates, as we are already seeing with increased M&A activity in the UK market,” says Alex Wright, portfolio manager of Fidelity Special Values (LSE:FSV) investment trust. “Now these two key uncertainties have passed, the incredible value in UK equities cannot be ignored for much longer.”

“Since peak Covid-19 uncertainty around the time that the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in early March, we’ve seen many companies get back on track,” adds Sue Noffke, head of UK equities at Schroders. “In terms of potential, the UK market for stockpicking is comparable to the one that followed the global financial crisis.”

Will there be a sustained recovery for value stocks?

In which case, what is the best way to exploit that opportunity? The short answer is that there are no sure things; still, some investors are focusing on particular strategies and segments of the market.

One idea attracting interest is that we may now see value stocks – those languishing below the valuations they fundamentally deserve – returning to favour, displacing growth stocks admired for their potential to outperform. Much of the past five years – and 2020 in particular – has proved difficult for value investors, particularly in the UK, where much of the market is undervalued compared to international peers.

But happier times may lie ahead, with investors looking beyond classic growth-stock territory, such as technology, given the heady heights such sectors have hit.

“During the pandemic, technology and growth stocks enjoyed tailwinds from a boost to earnings and lower discount rate, but these tailwinds should become headwinds once a vaccine is available and lockdowns have been eased,” argues Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments. “This should allow the normal early cycle recovery dynamics to resume.”

Stronger pound will boost domestically focused stocks

Smaller and mid-sized companies are another promising area, according to some experts. For one thing, international confidence in the UK is set to increase now Brexit uncertainty is out of the way, which should be positive for sterling. A higher pound is a negative for larger companies, which sell more of their products and services in overseas market, but less of an issue for more domestically focused businesses in small- and mid-cap territory.

This area of the market is also a focus for M&A activity, points out Andy Brough, head of the pan-European small and mid-cap team at Schroders. “Much of the recent recovery in deals involving UK companies has been driven by bids for domestically focused small and mid-cap companies,” he says. “And in the past, these companies have attracted a relatively greater part of the M&A pie.”