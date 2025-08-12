Fund managers stay bullish despite tariff and AI fears
Tepid growth, trade war risks and fears of an AI bubble are no barriers to stock market optimism in this month’s Bank of America fund manager survey.
12th August 2025 12:59
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Allocation to global equities has risen for a fourth consecutive month but is not yet at an extreme level, a bullish survey of professional investors has said.
The latest Bank of America research carried out between 31 July and last Thursday found that cash balances remain low at 3.9% of assets under management.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
Long positions on the Magnificent Seven are back as the most crowded trade, while respondents are divided over whether artifical intelligence (AI) stocks are in bubble territory. A majority of 52% said this wasn’t the case amid increased conviction that AI is already increasing productivity.
Those believing that AI stocks are in a bubble rose to 41% from 37% in July’s survey.
Overall, BofA’s fund manager report is the most bullish since February after equity allocation rose to a net 14% Overweight position from 4% in July’s survey.
However, this remains well below the 24-year average of net 25% Overweight and the post-US election high of 49% last December.
The figures are in stark contrast to April’s report, when gold replaced the Magnificent Seven as the most crowded trade and US stock allocations saw their largest ever two-month drop.
- The tech funds that have actually beaten the Nasdaq
- Don’t chase AI – back the companies using it best
Cash levels were 4.8% of portfolios in April but have since dropped back to 3.9% as investors have taken a more relaxed stance on the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Expectations for economic growth remain tepid but only 5% of survey respondents are positioned for a hard landing.
Asked about the final tariff rate that the US would impose on rest-of-world imports, respondents now expect a weighted average of 15% compared with the 14% seen in July.
The number one tail risk for investors continues to be a trade war triggering a global recession, but at 29% this is down from 38% in July’s survey and 47% in June.
The view on the biggest tail risk is now more evenly spread, with the impact of higher inflation on the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts the next biggest at 27%. This is followed by disorderly bond yields at 20% and an AI equity bubble at 14%.
- Stockwatch: can UK shares remain strong given US tariff impact?
- eyeQ: time to get shopping for this stock?
The US is viewed as the region in which equities are the most overvalued, with the record net 91% of survey investors up from 87% in July. Emerging markets are seen as the most undervalued based on the highest level of responses since February 2024.
On regional equity allocation, survey investors are net 16% underweight US equities. However, this is the lowest level since February after an improvement from 23% in July.
They are 24% Overweight eurozone equities, but this is down from a net 41% in July and represents the lowest allocation since April. On UK equities, respondents are net 2% Overweight compared with a 3% Underweight position a month earlier.
In terms of sectors, investors increased their allocation to utilities, energy and banks and reduced allocation to healthcare and consumer discretionary.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.