Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q1 2024

The Bank of England has continued to hold interest rates, and while the UK economy has grown by 0.3% in November last year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the risk of a potential recession remains.

The FTSE 100 continues to be volatile, reacting to a recent uptick in inflation. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has surged to a new high. As always, our professional fund pickers find ways to positions themselves in an ever-changing economic environment.

Every quarter, the fund managers on our multi-manager panel reveal their current bull and bear points. They discuss the new funds and investment trusts they have purchased, those they have increased their holdings in and the ones they have trimmed or sold.

Peter Hewitt, fund manager of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

Reason to be bullish: during Q4 2023 a turning point was reached on both inflation and interest rates. With the former trending lower, it is possible that interest rate cuts in developed economies could happen sooner than anticipated. This is a positive development for equity markets in 2024.

Reason to be bearish: there is still a risk that developed economies in the US, Europe and the UK could fall into recession. If this happens, then corporate earnings estimates are too high and would have to be cut which is bearish for financial markets.

Bought

Hewitt has bought the Mercantile (LSE:MRC), which is managed by Guy Anderson of JPMorgan, with a market value of over £1.6 billion. It focuses on the FTSE 250 index, specialising in UK medium-sized companies. While the past two years have been a painful period for investors fishing in this area, due to high levels of inflation and rising interest rates, Hewitt notes: “Over the long-term, this segment of the UK equity market has significantly outperformed.”

Performance is potentially on the turn with the mid-cap index experiencing a notable bounce over the last two months. The outlook for 2024 with the prospect of lower interest rates is more positive. Despite a recent recovery in the share price, the trust remains on a historically wide discount of 12% with a 3.5% dividend yield.

Increased

He increased his position in private equity investment trust Pantheon International (LSE:PIN), which he first purchased in Q4 2023. “The change in capital allocation towards further share buybacks remains in place after the successful tender offer and is a significant support to the share price,” says Hewitt, adding that there is every prospect the underlying net asset value (NAV) could have a decent year in 2024. The shares are on a historically attractive discount of 36%.

Sold

He disposed of BB Biotech AG Ord (SIX:BION), a Swiss investment company with a market capitalisation of more than £2 billion. The biotechnology sector has underperformed over recent years, with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index being flat over the last one and three years, while the S&P Composite has risen 19% and 42% over the same time period.

“While the sector looks attractive, with many exciting new drug discoveries and trials, there are other investment companies within the sector better placed than BB Biotech to participate in a recovery,” says Hewitt.

He points out that in a sector among the riskiest in equity markets, BB Biotech has an unusually concentrated portfolio. The top five holdings account for nearly 60% of assets with the largest holding over 15%. “A better-balanced portfolio with more and smaller holdings would be preferred,” says Hewitt. The shares are the most expensive in the sector on a 1% premium.

David Hambidge , co-head of multi-manager team at Premier Miton Investors

Reason to be bullish: although the market may have got ahead of itself in terms of the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts this year, it seems likely that the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England will loosen monetary policy in 2024.

Reason to be bearish: geopolitics is never far from investors’ minds and the current situation in the Middle East needs careful monitoring, as does the ongoing war in Ukraine. The last thing the global economy needs right now is further supply chain disruption which may put upward pressure on inflation.

Bought

Hambidge has purchased the Invesco US Treasury Bond ETF GBP H Dis (LSE:TRGB) in early October. “We took advantage of further weakness in the US bond market to add a new position in US Treasuries,” he says.

The Invesco US Treasuries ETF tracks the Bloomberg US Treasuries total return index, an index of the US government bond market.

Increased

He has increased his position in the Fidelity Asian Dividend fund. Asian equities lagged other markets last year, mainly due to weakness in China and Hong Kong. However, Hambidge believes that the long-term outlook remains positive for Asian equities.

“We like the disciplined way the Fidelity fund is managed, and we benefit from an attractive dividend while waiting for a recovery in share prices,” he says.

Reduced

Meanwhile, he decided to trim his position in the Montanaro UK Income fund. “It was a great end of the year for the UK and many other stock markets and in particular UK mid- and small-cap equities,” he says.

The performance of the Montanaro fund benefited from this and performance in Q4 2023 was particularly strong. “We have therefore taken some profits,” says Hambidge.