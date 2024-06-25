Funds and trusts to play next stage of UK market recovery

There have been several words used to describe the UK stock market in recent years such as the diplomatic “derated” to the brutally honest “unlovable”.

Alex Watts, investment data analyst at interactive investor, uses the phrase “much out of favour” to describe the “past five years of notable underperformance for the UK market” compared with other markets such as the US powered higher by its tech titans.

The impact of Brexit, political instability including the three prime ministers in one year in 2022, the Covid pandemic, the infamous Trussonomics budget and a struggling economy have all played their part in investors remaining on the UK sidelines.

Watts points out: “Domestic sentiment has been poor and UK equity funds have seen net outflows month on month since 2020 with pension funds and institutions divesting in droves. UK equity valuations have reached historic lows and the small to mid-end of the market has suffered especially from the void of liquidity.”

UK market is rallying

But times may be changing with the FTSE 100 - which closed at a record 8,445 on 15 May - and FTSE All-Share index reaching newfound highs over the past three months.

“The FTSE All-Share returned near 10% (over three months to the end of May), exceeding developed market indices by some 7%, as well as most other regional markets catching many investors’ attention,” Watts said. He adds this rally potentially “marks a sea change for the UK equity market”.

Watts pointed to drivers such as more positive UK economic news, falling inflation and improved business confidence. He also noted: “Dividends across the UK markets appear to have so far shown reasonable levels of growth throughout early 2024, showing a resilience of earnings. Lastly, a pick-up in M&A bids has shown that the base valuations across the public market are deemed attractive and cheap by private equity investors.”

Jack Roberts, investment analyst at IBOSS, part of Kingswood Group, also points to factors such as hopes of lower interest rates and continuing wage growth positively impacting investor sentiment.

Some investors may fear that the rally is only a short-term phenomenon with the FTSE 100 now falling off those highs, but Roberts encourages them to look further back than the last three months for encouragement.

“The UK stock market continues to suffer from a poor public relations image. Amid the ongoing discourse around American exceptionalism, it may come as a surprise that, since 1 December 2021, the UK market, as measured by the MSCI, has outperformed North America by 5.6% in sterling terms, as of early June 2024,” he said.

UK shares remain cheap

Investors may also be looking more at another long-term trend – the “cheapness” of UK stock markets. Dan Boardman-Weston, chief executive of BRI Wealth Management, says that investors have “finally woken up to how cheap UK equites are on an absolute basis and relative basis to their history and other markets”. He added plainly: “There is the realisation that they are cheap and not that bad, so they can get a bargain.”

David Lewis, a fund manager of Jupiter Asset Management’s Merlin range, which invests in other funds, is already a longer-term supporter of UK markets partly down to valuations. “The UK FTSE All-Share is on 12x earnings, whereas the Euro STOXX is around 14x, Japan’s Topix is around 16.5x and the US is in the early 20s,” he explained.

He adds: “The UK is pretty cheap on a global basis. It has been unloved for quite some time. But we have seen value.”

Lewis said Merlin are big believers in active fund managing in the UK across mainly large and mid-caps. One fund favoured is the Man GLG Income fund, which has a value investing style and a current yield of 5%.

In terms of growth, Lewis sees opportunities in consumer staples with UK markets boasting world-leading firms across healthcare and pharmaceuticals.