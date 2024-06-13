Why this investment trust sector’s a standout bargain
This episode explores the case for looking for bargains among investment trusts focused on UK smaller companies.
Since the end of last October, parts of the UK stock market have enjoyed a bounce. However, there’s still plenty to play for, argues RyanLightfoot-Aminoff, an investment trust research analyst at Kepler Partners.
Ryan makes the case for investment trusts focused on UK smaller companies. He tells host Kyle Caldwell why he’s attracted to this area, and names investment trusts he favours.
The investment trusts mentioned include Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (LSE:IPU), Rockwood Strategic (LSE:RKW), Aberforth Smaller Companies (LSE:ASL), Mercantile (LSE:MRC), Schroder UK Mid Cap Ord (LSE:SCP) and JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LSE:JUGI).
