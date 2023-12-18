Bagging a bargain: 13 investment trusts pros say offer great value

Investors looking to bag a bargain need look no further than the investment trust sector where risk-off sentiment has this year sent discounts to levels not seen since the financial crisis.

At the end of 2021 – before the war in Ukraine fuelled energy and food price inflation, leading to sharply rising interest rates – the average investment trust discount stood at 2.2%. By the end of October 2023, the figure had ballooned to 16.9% – the widest month-end discount since the financial crisis, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Annabel Brodie Smith, its communications director, says: “November has seen a change of mood with better-than-expected inflation figures prompting an early Santa rally and discounts coming in to 12.3% by the end of the month. Although discounts have narrowed, many analysts believe they represent a long-term buying opportunity.”

We asked a range of advisers, wealth managers and analysts to name the bargain investment trust they would like to find in their Christmas stocking this year.

Scottish Mortgage

Having languished on a discount of 22% in the first half of this year, shares in global Goliath Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) have recovered to a 12.3% discount (as at 11 December 2023) – nevertheless markedly different from the small premium they have commanded for much of the last decade.

“Our confidence in SMT’s investment strategy remains and this unique and high active share approach has proven its ability to create substantial alpha and pick companies at the helm of transformative themes,” says Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor.

Brunner

IpsoFacto Investor reckons Brunner (LSE:BUT), with its 11.3% discount, offers “definite value”. Director David Liddell says: “That’s not to say there aren’t trusts on much wider discounts but many are in sectors like property, infrastructure and illiquid bonds where there’s a high degree of valuation risk. Brunner has a straightforward liquid quoted portfolio of global equities, so its discount is ‘real’ and well above its long-term average.”

In the global sector, BUT’s five-year net asset value (NAV) performance is second only to SMT, with considerably less volatility.

Aberforth Smaller Companies

In the UK smaller companies sector, Kepler Trust Intelligence highlights the 9.9% discount at Aberforth Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:ASL) as one element of a quadruple discount opportunity.

“In our recent meeting, the managers highlighted the fact that UK small-caps remain cheap versus large-caps, and the UK remains cheap versus global equity markets,” says analyst Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff.

He adds: “Considering as well that a value portfolio is naturally on a discount to the market and ASL’s shares trade on a discount to NAV, there’s an effective quadruple discount.”

European Smaller Companies

Despite its long-term outperformance, Janus Henderson’s European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LSE:ESCT) has sunk to a 14.9% discount – the deepest in its peer group. Lipski likes the approach of favouring companies that are overlooked by the market but have barriers to entry, differentiated business models and strong management. “Valuations across European markets have fallen to levels below recent averages, throwing up opportunities for value-minded investors such as ESCT and exacerbating the perceived cheapness of the already discounted trust,” he says.