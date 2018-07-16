FX Focus: Why dollar strength could end this week

Plenty of data risk to contend with this week, with Monday and Tuesday offering up US consumer spending and manufacturing output, while the UK serves up its own jobs report tomorrow, plus inflation and retail sales through to Thursday.

So far, we have received the Chinese growth data for Q2, which on the quarter rose 1.8%, but this kept the annualised rate at 6.7%. A tentative concern is the drop-off in industrial production, however, which came in at 6.0% vs 6.8%, and this will press on commodity prices already under the cosh from the imposition of tariffs with the prospects of more to come.

President Trump's visit to Europe and the UK has moved to Helsinki where he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. On the face of it there is little here which could impact markets - oil if anything - with discussions of a political nature and largely an exercise in relationship building.

Over the weekend, the US president responded angrily to the indictment of 12 Russian nationals over interference in the 2016 elections, and this will be a sticking point in the talks, though naturally with some empathy from the US president.

Markets will also be focusing on Fed Chair Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony presented to the Senate and House committees over Tuesday and Wednesday, but here also we see a limited impact on the market. Not only are his and the Fed's outlook well versed, but with focus on the pace of economic expansion based on the data going forward, FOMC projections on rates are unlikely to firm up anymore though some members are still of the view that three hikes this year will suffice.

Earnings season also continues and, as we have seen already, this has spurred the Japanese yen (JPY) to lower levels against the dollar (USD).

Starting with the greenback, USD/JPY (see chart below) has now pushed through some technical levels at 111.50 with a view to challenging higher still, and this has defied some of the traditional correlations, notably the flattening of the yield curve which now shows a mere 25-27bps in the 2yr vs 10yr spread.

As such, market participants are arguing that the market is under-pricing the Fed dot plot, though this is seen as more a function of heavy Treasury buying, and the JPY moves suggest a large part of this is coming out of Japan. As the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to buy assets at the rate they are, divestment will press on global yields and the JPY accordingly.

Technically, there is a tranche of USD/JPY resistance from 112.80 up to 113.50, but there looks to be little interest to reverse gains seen so far, with the carry trade naturally supportive of consolidation.

Concerns over current levels mirror those of stock valuations where the NASDAQ has gone on to print fresh record highs. The S&P and Dow are also pressing higher again and, noted above, earnings releases could be the catalyst for yet more gains which will also nudge USD/JPY and the crosses higher still.