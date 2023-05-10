The global funds delivering the best and most consistent returns

Saltydog Investor’s latest ‘6 x 6’ report reveals three funds that stand out from the crowd.

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

During the last three years there has been a dramatic change in the investment landscape. We have gone from being in lockdown, when many economies almost came to a grinding halt, through a period of recovery, driven by government support and low interest rates, into the current high inflation, low-growth period. Over the last year central banks have been forced to raise interest rates, to try to bring down inflation, but that could also lead us into recession. It is a difficult balancing act. At Saltydog Investor we believe that as market conditions shift, new trends will develop, and different sectors of the market will perform well. That is why we think it is so important to track what is going on and be prepared to change course when necessary. Invest with ii: ii Super 60 Investments | Transfer an Investment Account | Free Regular Investing We provide our members with fund and sector performance each week and at the same time review our demonstration portfolios. However, we appreciate that there are people who do not have the time, or inclination, to review their investments on a weekly or even monthly basis. That is why we also run our “6 x 6” report every three months. This is where we are highlighting funds that have performed consistently well over the last six six-month periods. We are looking for funds that have made at least 5% in each six-month period. It is a tough challenge, but we do sometimes find some. The last time was 18 months ago, in our November 2021 report, when seven funds achieved the elusive six out of six. UK shares shine in a mixed April for markets

The low-risk fund we’ve bought to take advantage of rate rises In our latest report, which covers the three years from the beginning of May 2020 to the end of April 2023, the best we could find were three funds which had reached the target in five out of the six periods. The table below shows these three funds at the top, followed by the top ten funds that achieved the target in four out of the six periods, ranked by their latest six-month returns.