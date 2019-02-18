Great value alternatives to the most-popular funds

Last year's most-bought funds and trusts may be less successful in 2019, so here are some new ideas.

Over the past two years, investors have piled into global funds and trusts, many of which were focused on US technology growth stocks. However, the bull market now appears to be over – with market volatility having continued since October's correction – so now is a good time to consider how likely the highest-profile and most-bought funds and trusts are to continue doing well.

Many investors have been looking for value-oriented alternatives to their strongly growth-focused funds. Andrzej Borkowski, head of investment at wealth manager Arcrate, says:

"We are still happy to hold some of the most popular growth funds, as they have fared well in volatile markets compared with typical value funds."

Steve Wilson, director at Alan Steel Asset Management, says value investing tends to outperform investing in growth over the long term, but that "the journey tends to be more spiky and volatile". He favours a blend of styles rather than nailing his colours to a single mast.

Here, we take a look the most-bought investments by clients of our parent, online broker interactive investor, over the past two years and ask some experts to suggest lesser-known alternatives with similar investment philosophies that are worth considering as alternatives.

Fund switches

The undisputed king of the most-bought fund list is Terry Smith's Fundsmith Equity: the fund has performed splendidly. However, Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, warns that it is unlikely to do well in all market conditions.

As an alternative, he suggests Artemis Global Select. The fund's managers seek out quality firms trading at attractive valuations that are set to benefit from "identified long-term secular growth trends". Lowcock says these businesses benefit from high barriers to entry to their markets, sustainable cash flows and "limited exposure to external factors". He adds: "The managers follow a disciplined valuation approach and can hold up to 20% in cash."

The second most-bought fund on ii is Lindsell Train Global Equity. Wilson says: "As is typical of Lindsell Train funds, it is concentrated, with 10% positions in many stocks." He adds that an alternative to this favourite is a much smaller and significantly less concentrated fund, Trojan Global Income. It also has a "focus on quality names that also pay a good dividend".

Next on the list is Jupiter India. Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, says a good alternative is the Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio. It might be worth swapping, he suggests, as the latter has "much better performance and greater diversification", as well as a presence on the ground in India and Singapore. It has a bias to small- and mid-caps "but manages to be an all-weather fund fit for any environment".

Janus Henderson Global Technology, the fifth most popular fund, is highly focused on the US tech giants, which some fear are running out of steam. Wilson says the fund could be replaced with Natixis Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders "if you still believe tech has room to grow", as it too is heavily invested in US tech. He praises the manager's strong buy/sell discipline.

The passive multi-asset fund Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity is next on the list. In a downturn, active funds that can mitigate the full impact of market falls are likely to outperform passive ones. The suggested active replacement, Artemis Monthly Distribution, is "a lot more expensive and likely to hold less in equities," says Ben Willis, head of portfolio management at Chase de Vere, but it provides "a much higher yield and access to two of Artemis's most experienced managers, James Foster and Jacob de Tusch-Lec". He says it is popular with investors because of its track record, but it is still only a fifth of the size of the Vanguard fund.

Another popular fund is Artemis Global Income. This fund is very large and investors might prefer a smaller alternative. A good substitute here "with more of a value focus" would be TM Overstone Equity Income, says Wilson. Being a small fund, with assets of just £85 million, it is more nimble than the Artemis fund, he adds.

Next up, Marlborough UK Micro Cap Growth focuses on smaller companies. However, it is highly diversified; given the uncertain environment in the UK, investors might prefer a higher-conviction portfolio. McDermott says Gresham House UK Micro Cap is a strong and quite different alternative. He says it is "much more concentrated and only focuses on a few specialist sectors where it has expertise".

Investors keen on Japan have been buying the Legg Mason IF Japan Equity fund. This fund has its largest weighting in industrials, which are exposed to wider trade tensions. As an alternative, Lowcock suggests Man GLG Japan Core Alpha, a "larger-cap, value-orientated fund" that has its largest weighting in financials. Manager Stephen Harker is a contrarian who focuses on the largest 300 Japan-listed companies.

Despite being plagued by troubles, Neil Woodford's LF Woodford Equity Income remains ensconced on the most-bought list. Willis suggests replacing it with TM RWC UK Equity Income.