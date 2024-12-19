How 2024’s investment predictions fared

In our last episode of 2024, Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to reflect on investment predictions made at the start of the year. Topics discussed include M&A, artificial intelligence and the “Magnificent Seven”, the UK market, recession, inflation, and yields.

The recording took place on 9 December 2024.

