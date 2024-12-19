How 2024’s investment predictions fared
Topics discussed include M&A, artificial intelligence and the “Magnificent Seven”, the UK market, recession, inflation, and yields.
19th December 2024 08:56
In our last episode of 2024, Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to reflect on investment predictions made at the start of the year. Topics discussed include M&A, artificial intelligence and the “Magnificent Seven”, the UK market, recession, inflation, and yields.
The recording took place on 9 December 2024.
We wish all our listeners a wonderful festive period. If you would like us to focus on a particular topic or have an investment question you’d like to see answered in a future episode, please email us at: OTM@ii.co.uk
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
