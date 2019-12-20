How to be a financially savvy singleton

Whether you are ‘self-partnered’ through choice or due to a break-up or bereavement, you may feel under pressure because of higher living costs. We look at ways to go it alone – and not lose out financially

If you live alone, you are part of one of the fastest-growing demographics in the world. There are nearly eight million one-person households in the UK, while the number of people living alone has increased by a fifth over the past 20 years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Investment company Hargreaves Lansdown recently studied the financial impact of living alone and concluded it was “eye-wateringly expensive”. It found only half of people living alone have money left at the end of the month, while two-thirds of child-free couples do.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: “The sheer cost of living alone means basics such as the bills and rent or mortgage swallow a huge chunk of your income – leaving you little or nothing by the end of the month.”

However, being single does not have to mean being skint – there are ways to cut costs whether you are buying a property or saving for your retirement.

Buy a property

Saving a deposit is one of the biggest barriers single people face when trying to get on the property ladder. Couples have the edge over singletons because sharing rent and everyday household costs, plus the fact they have two incomes, means they can typically save the same amount in less than half the time it would take a single buyer.

If you are aged 18 to 39, opening a Lifetime Isa can help you save faster – either towards your first home or retirement. You can contribute up to £4,000 each year, until you are 50. The government will add a 25% bonus to your savings, up to a maximum of £1,000 a year.

Shared ownership is another option. With this scheme, you buy between 25% and 75% of a property and pay a subsidised rent on the remaining share, which is owned by a housing association or charity. You will need a deposit of between 5% and 10% of the share you are buying – not the entire purchase price.

If you are already on the property ladder and have a spare room, you can earn up to £7,500 a year in rent tax-free under the government’s Rent a Room scheme. Alternatively, sites such as Airbnb and Homestay enable you to let your spare room on a nightly basis or your whole home while you are on holiday. You can also rent out a room Monday to Friday on sites such as Fivenights.com or SpareRoom.com, so you can enjoy the privacy of your own home at weekends.

Cut household bills

Household bills are one of the biggest expenses of living alone. However, single occupants are eligible for a 25% discount on their council tax bill – so make sure you claim it.

You may be able to save money by arranging for a water meter to be installed, especially if you are economical with your water use. If a meter cannot be installed, you can ask to be put on your water company’s ‘assessed household charge’ single occupier tariff. This will be cheaper than a bill based on the number of bedrooms in your home.

Everyone, single or not, should regularly check they are on the cheapest energy tariff. One advantage of living alone is that you can take full control of the energy you use. A smart thermostat, such as Hive or Nest, can help you do this wherever you are. For example, you can turn your heating off when you go out and switch it on again, via your phone, when you are on your way back home.

The financial upside of being single

While being single or living alone might seem more expensive than life as half a couple, it has its advantages. Your money and how you spend it is totally within your control and you don’t have to clear spending decisions with a partner.

Claire Walsh, personal finance director at Schroders, says: “Money worries are regularly cited as one of the main reasons for relationship breakdown and divorce. While being single can cost more, one of the main benefits is that you are completely in control when it comes to your finances and you can take decisions which are in your best interest.

“Whether it’s clearing debts, deciding where to invest or how much to put into your pension, you don’t have to check in with anyone and there is no danger of a partner’s poor financial behaviour jeopardising your plans.”