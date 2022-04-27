How to invest for climate change: fund, trust and ETF tips

We ask experts to name the funds investors can use to combat climate change.

For a more specifically climate-focused fund, Lipski highlights the Climate Assets Fund, a multi-asset fund managed by Claudia Quiroz of Quilter Cheviot since 2010. It invests in businesses trying to solve the world’s biggest problems, from climate change to resource scarcity and population shifts. With its asset allocation split of 65% equities, 15% bonds and 11% alternatives, it could be suitable for investors wanting a more balanced portfolio with lower volatility, suggests Lipski. Last November, interactive investor interviewed Quiroz as part of our ‘Insider’ video series – see below. Two UK climate change shares I am backing

Proof from a pro that green investing does not sacrifice returns For a more single-themed fund, VT Gravis Clean Energy Income offers stable long-term dividend income, low volatility, capital protection and growth, with a 3.6% yield, says Lipski. Offering exposure to the wind, solar and hydro power sectors, more than half the portfolio is invested in the UK, and top holdings include Greencoat UK Wind, Renewables Infrastructure Group, and Clearway Energy. Tertius Bonnin, assistant portfolio manager at EQ Investors, a financial planning firm, highlights a concentrated 40-stock portfolio of climate-related stocks from M&G: the M&G Global Sustain Paris Aligned fund. “This is a core global equity fund and the manager thinks of himself as quite defensive in nature. He’s looking for high-quality companies with repeated cashflows, enduring profitability and strong climate management,” says Bonnin. Another fund backing the energy transition is the Aviva Climate Transition Global Equity fund. Bonnin points out: “The team uses a science-based framework and talks to companies that may be dirty emitters and get them to sign up these science-based targets so these companies can start on their own journey to be cleaner in future.” Another of his top picks is the Ninety One Global Environment fund, a £1.8 billion fund run as a concentrated portfolio of just 25 stocks. All the products and services of the companies it holds relate to the decarbonisation theme. “It has a very high pedigree investment team, a long-term track record, and there is a compelling investment case there,” he adds.