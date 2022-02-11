Interactive Investor

Mind & Money: do you need to be confident and clever to be a successful investor?

11th February 2022 10:34

Rebecca O'Connor from interactive investor

In this episode of the Mind & Money podcast, Becky and Greg discuss whether it is essential to be confident and clever to succeed when investing.

Becky O’Connor is Head of Pensions & Savings at interactive investor. Greg Davies is a behavioural finance expert at Oxford Risk. See oxfordrisk.com for more information.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

