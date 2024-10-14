ii Top 50 Fund Index: most-bought funds, trusts and ETFs in Q3 2024
Our report ranks the most-popular funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) each quarter.
14th October 2024 09:00
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
Welcome to the second edition of the ii Top 50 Fund Index, which ranks the most-popular funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) each quarter.
Grouping all the different types of collective investments together provides a league table of the types of investment strategies and approaches that retail investors are favouring.
The list is based on the number of purchases made by interactive investor customers over a three-month period (with the second edition covering 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024).
The data is real-time trades, which excludes regular investing.
Each quarter we look back at how the index has changed, highlighting key trends.
Click on the report below to see the ii Top 50 Fund table, as well as finding out what caught our eye in the second quarter of 2024.
