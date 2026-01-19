ii Top 50 Fund Index: most-bought funds, trusts and ETFs in Q4 2025

Welcome to the seventh edition of the ii Top 50 Fund Index, which ranks the most-popular funds, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each quarter. Grouping all the different collective investments together reveals the strategies and approaches that retail investors are favouring.

The index is based on the number of purchases made by interactive investor customers over a three-month period (with the sixth edition covering 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025). The data is for real-time trades, which excludes regular investing.

Each quarter, we look at how the index has changed, highlighting key trends. Here’s what caught our eye in the fourth quarter of 2025.