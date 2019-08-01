ii view: BATS encouraged by alternative products
New categories or alternatives delivered encouraging growth for tobacco giant BATS.
1st August 2019 12:18
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
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New categories or alternatives delivered encouraging growth for tobacco giant BATS.
Half-year results
- Revenue up 4.6% to £12.2 billion
- Profit from operations down 1.3% to £4.38 billion
- Borrowings up 3.7% to £50.2 billion
- Previously announced total full year dividend of 203p, up 4% on 2017
Chief Executive Jack Bowles said:
“We continue to deliver on our financial objectives with adjusted revenue and adjusted profit from operations in line with our guidance, driven by a continued strong financial performance in combustibles. Our New Categories portfolio continued to deliver encouraging growth. While there is much more to be done, with new product launches planned for the second half of the year and the impact of a full year of additional investment, we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of the year.”
ii round-up:
British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) brands, including Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans, are sold in more than 200 markets worldwide. In 2018 it was market leader in more than 50 of them.
Along with traditional cigarettes (combustibles), it now offers lower risk alternatives (new categories) such as vapor e-cigarettes and modern oral products.
For a round-up of these half-year results, please click here.
ii view:
Further litigation and increased regulation hang heavy. A US authority change regarding menthol cigarettes is being considered and debt has jumped following the purchase of Reynolds American.
On the flip side, a change in the business model towards lower risk products is being executed and trading to date is on track. A historic dividend yield of over 6% (not guaranteed) offers some risk compensation, while the valuation has potential appeal – a prospective price earnings ratio (PE) of under 10 compared to a 10-year average of around 15.
Positives:
- Historic dividend yield of over 6% (not guaranteed)
- Alternative products delivering encouraging growth
Negatives
- Surveys have pointed to falls in US industry cigarette volumes
- A US regulatory authority change regarding menthol cigarettes could impact profits
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
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