Imperial Brands CEO is out: who's next for the chop?

A raft of FTSE 100 chiefs and big hitters have left or been kicked out recently. No one is safe.

A week of upheaval in the boardrooms of Britain's biggest companies continued today, with Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) the latest company to deliver a change at the top.

Alison Cooper, whose two decades with Imperial include nine years as CEO, will leave the tobacco company next year. She's far from the only high-profile exit announced this week, with Tesco (LSE:TSCO) boss Dave Lewis, Standard Life Aberdeen (LSE:SLA)'s Martin Gilbert and the CEO of Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY) division Argos among those heading for pastures new.

Cooper's exit means some of her FTSE 100 Index counterparts may be sitting a little less comfortably today, particularly as current trading conditions and growing shareholder activism appear to have made hiring and firing non-execs increasingly twitchy.

Iain Conn at Centrica (LSE:CNA) is set to go next year, while Gavin Patterson has been replaced at BT (LSE:BT.A), John Flint has gone at HSBC (LSE:HSBA) and Veronique Laury is out at B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF). It leaves investors wondering who might be next.

Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe is likely to be top of many people's list after the Asda takeover debacle. He continues to receive the backing of the supermarket's chairman Martin Scicluna, with his position looking a little more secure now that the leading candidate to replace him — John Rogers — has swapped the top job at Argos for the finance director's position at WPP (LSE:WPP).

Many investors, however, are likely to believe a change is needed after seeing the share price tumble to a 30-year low. Other CEOs on thin ice include Dame Carolyn McCall, who took the helm at ITV (LSE:ITV) in early 2018 but has presided over a 29% decline in the share price.

And what about Antonio Horta-Osorio, whose progress in reviving Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)since becoming chief executive in 2011 hasn't been reflected in the share price? Pearson CEO John Fallon is also under pressure after a profits warning last week — issued on the same day as Imperial Brands warned that its growth had been slower than expected.