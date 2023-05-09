Investment trust boards: what do they do, and do they add value?

Faith Glasgow examines the role of investment trust boards, explaining how they are a force for good, while also pointing out some criticisms.

The recent widely publicised spat between members of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT)’s board of directors has once again focused attention on investment trust boards as a unique aspect of the closed-ended fund structure. But what is the role of boards – and do they do a better job better these days, from the point of view of the shareholders whose interests they are supposed to represent? Invest with ii: Buy Investment Trusts | Top UK Shares | Open a Trading Account Investment trusts are required to have independently elected boards of directors because they are structured as companies listed on the stock exchange. The directors act as an interface between investors’ interests and the fund management company. The role of boards for investment trusts They are not involved in day-to-day decisions or performance – that’s the job of the fund manager – but they can make important calls about the way the trust is run. If the manager is chronically underperforming against peers, for example, it’s the board’s job to decide whether it is time to sack that manager and find another, or at least put them on notice. The board is also responsible for setting the fee structure (for instance, whether to employ performance-related fees) and negotiation of fees with the manager. It decides how the trust’s share price discounts and premiums to the value of the underlying assets should be managed, and establishes its dividend policy (for instance, whether to supplement income received by the trust with capital to maintain a set dividend payout). So the board can potentially make a big difference to outcomes for shareholders; they may not always like those outcomes, but they can make their preferences known by asking questions and voting at the board’s annual general meeting. Past board criticism In practice, however, there has historically been criticism of investment trust boards on a number of fronts, not least the fact that many were heavily ‘male, pale and stale’, often had no personal stake in the trust as motivation to require good performance, and took a pretty passive approach to governance generally. There is broad consensus that things have improved markedly over recent years - driven, among other factors, by the raised profile of investment trusts as greater numbers of retail investors have accessed them through online platforms, more direct competition with open-ended funds, and wider drives to improve diversity on company boards. Your vote counts: the investment trust AGMs in May 2023

Scottish Mortgage: should you hold, fold or be bold?

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: April 2023 As James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, observes: “Generally, the standard of boards and their interactions with shareholders are much improved over the past decade.” Carthew picks out improvements in communications with shareholders as an example. “I was always concerned that retail investors who could not attend an AGM were not getting the same access to management teams as institutional investors,” he explains. “However, in learning to live with Covid, many investment companies now hold regular webinars that many more investors are able to participate in. Capital markets days, at which investors get to hear from the management of underlying companies, are also more prevalent than they were.”