Buy and hold versus changing style: which fund approach is best?

Some fund managers stick to their knitting irrespective of the wider macroeconomic backdrop; others have more flexibility to change their strategy to respond to market conditions. But which approach is best?

Are investors better sticking with funds that adopt a long-term buy and hold strategy or does the topsy-turvy nature of markets favour those with a flexible mandate to go where the best returns can be found?

Let’s examine this by looking at the pros and cons of each approach and some of the managers who fall into each camp.

Stick

Fund managers tend to have a clearly defined investment approach that they adhere to in a variety of market conditions. Investment mandates have varying degrees of flexibility within them, however, which leads to different levels of portfolio turnover.

Having high conviction in a particular investment style can lead to low turnover. For example, Fundsmith Equity invests globally in quality growth stocks unconstrained by benchmark, geography and sector. Manager Terry Smith selects a small number of these, which he holds for the very long term.

Last year, the portfolio turnover was 7.4%, slightly higher than a usual figure of sub-5%, but with a portfolio of only 27 stocks that would equate to buying and selling only two stocks based on an average-sized position.

Other strategies that buy high-quality companies with strong brands and powerful market positions include those in the Lindsell Train stable: Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LSE:LTI), a global investment trust, LF Lindsell Train UK Equity fund, an open-ended fund, and Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT), a UK equity income investment trust, all run by Nick Train.

“Nick Train is one of the most extreme in terms of low turnover and may go years without adding completely new positions,” says Numis analyst Gavin Trodd.

Another good example of a trust with a very well-defined focus on long-term growth is Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) in the Baillie Gifford stable. Its approach also leads to low turnover, although over the years the way in which this is expressed has changed.

“In the 2000s, it had significant exposure to emerging markets, in the 2010s, internet platforms (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google) and technology (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) were large drivers of returns, and the increasing influence of China was a key presence in the portfolio through exposure to Tencent (SEHK:700), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA),” says Trodd. “Now, key themes are the digitalised world, technology meets healthcare and decarbonisation.”

Other strategies have a distinct value style. Among open-ended funds Morningstar highlights the Dodge & Cox Worldwide US Stock fund, which invests in mostly large-cap US equities that look cheap on a range of valuation measures. And in the investment trust world, Peel Hunt analyst Anthony Leatham rates Aberforth Smaller Companies (LSE:ASL) as ‘one of the few standout value managers’ in UK small-caps.

UK equity income trusts often have a value bias as their income objective leads them to value-oriented sectors such as energy and financials. In running Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL), Nick Purves and Ian Lance of Redwheel own companies they believe are trading below their intrinsic value, while Job Curtis at City of London (LSE:CTY) investment trust has shown a tendency for contrarian ideas over the near 32 years he has run it.

“Curtis has kept this approach for his entire tenure, but his experience must help in terms of sticking to his nerve,” says William Heathcoat Amory, head of investment trust research at Kepler Partners.

Buying and holding stocks for many years allows investors to benefit from the compounding of returns, but patience is often required. Growth stocks were firmly in favour for almost a decade before value staged a comeback in 2021.

A clear style bias in an investment philosophy can also make a strategy easier to evaluate and blend with other funds in an overall portfolio.

“We expect the funds we invest into to remain true to themselves – to ‘stick to their knitting’ – so that we can be flexible when needed and adapt our portfolios, safe in the knowledge that the qualities of the underlying funds will not change,” says Samantha Dovey, head of fund research at Ravenscroft.