Delving into the dividend: nine income trusts delivering top total returns

There are sound reasons to look beyond ‘dividend hero’ investment trusts, as this research shows.

Many investors like to buy funds and investment trusts that invest in dividend-paying companies or income-producing bonds.

They appeal to all ages; those at retirement can use the dividends to help fund their lifestyle, while those who are younger can take advantage of compounding by reinvesting dividends.

There are plenty of funds investing in different regions and asset classes to cater for the high demand for income.

Some funds aim to deliver a high level of income by structuring the portfolio to have a dividend yield that’s more than the market it is investing in. However, the risk is that sustaining a high dividend yield can come at the cost of total returns being less impressive.

Funds that have lower yields tend to mix and match more between growth and income. However, the obvious trade-off here for investors is accepting a lower income.

Investment trusts are more consistent dividend payers

As well as getting to grips with the income approach, investors also need to size up funds versus investment trusts. For investors looking for consistent growth in dividends, the latter is the better structure. This is owing to investment companies’ ability to hold back up to 15% of the income they receive each year in a revenue reserve. This gives them an advantage in delivering income to investors during lean periods.

This structure came into its own during the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. Boards dipped into their reserves to top up income shortfalls from underlying investments so that they could maintain their long track records of raising their dividend year in, year out.

There are 18 ‘dividend hero’ investment trusts that have increased their dividends for more than 20 years. Waiting in the wings for dividend hero status are 27 trusts that have increased dividends for 10 or more consecutive years, but fewer than 20.

In many cases, the dividend heroes and next generation dividend heroes are excellent options for investors. Moreover, for many investors, particularly those at retirement, the consistency of a rising dividend is to be treasured.

Investors should look beyond the dividend heroes

However, investors should not just simply stick to the investment trusts that have 10 years or more of consecutive dividend increases. In some cases, the total returns have disappointed, while in other cases the dividend yields are low – with some below 2%. In addition, at times there’s been instances of dividend increases being meagre to simply keep the hero status.

By casting nets wider investors can find other income funds with superior performances in terms of total returns, as new research by QuotedData shows.

Andrew Courtney, analyst at QuotedData, screened for investment trusts with a 12-month trailing dividend yield of at least 2.5%. An income growth filter was then applied, which stripped out investment trusts that had failed to increase income returns ahead of the risk-free rate (10-year gilt yield) over the past 10 years. The final criterion – which proved a big hurdle for most income-paying trusts – was to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index over both the last five and 10 years on an annualised total return basis.