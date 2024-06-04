Investors piling into US funds, but are they joining the party too late?

The FTSE 100 hit new highs recently, but UK investors have found the US market far more seductive. Its fast-growth technology sector has had particular appeal, with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) promising to deliver the next wave of punchy growth.

However, with some cracks starting to show for the Magnificent Seven, with Tesla’s share price deep in the red so far in 2024, it may be worth exploring what else the US stock market has to offer.

Calastone’s Fund Flow Index shows UK investors have directed more cash towards North American equity funds in the last four months than they have in the previous nine years combined. This chimes with Investment Association (IA) data, which shows funds in the IA North America sector drew in £468 million in March - the same month that saw £887 million leave funds in the UK All Companies sector.

It is difficult to argue with the logic for US markets. The S&P 500 continues to outpace its peers, up 23.7% over the past 12 months. The FTSE 100 has delivered a less impressive 9.1% over the same period. The US has everything to recommend it - a strong currency, world-beating companies and a fast-growing economy.

The problem is the concentration of those returns. The Magnificent Seven – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - single-handedly generated around 60% of the S&P 500 return in 2023, and more than one-third of its gains so far in 2024.

A lot of the flows into funds investing in the US, technology, or even those with a global remit, will be heading for these companies. Among the most popular funds on the interactive investor site is L&G Global Technology Index, which has more than half its assets in the US tech giants. The Vanguard US Equity Index is lower, but still just over 20%. They are also the top holdings in HSBC FTSE All-World Index. In short, any US or global investment that pays even the slightest attention to the index will have a significant allocation to these companies.

The problem for investors is that it is uncomfortably reminiscent of the technology bubble, where late-to-the-party investors had their fingers burnt. The S&P 500 took seven years to recapture the highs of August 2000 as the bubble burst.

Not dotcom

Many investors in US markets do not believe this is the same phenomenon. The top-performing stocks in the US today have astonishing earnings, near-monopolistic market positions and vast cash balances. US market’s continue to be a source of widespread innovation.

James Thomson, manager of Rathbone Global Opportunities fund, says: “The US always comes out in the lead. It is the home of innovation, adaptability, resilience. A lot of that growth is because of what its largest companies offer. They’re mission critical. There are six trillion-dollar market cap companies in the world and they’re all in the US – and we’re probably in a world where the strong get stronger. The largest companies, by virtue of their dominance, have the scale and leverage to grow even faster.” Thomson has the largest weighting he has ever had in the US in his fund, at just below 70%.

Alan Ray, investment trust research analyst at Kepler Partners, agrees that these companies still appear to have strong long-term growth prospects, adding, “the investor who held their nerve in the spring of the year 2000, holding on to their shares in Amazon as one example, would have seen an extraordinary return in the following 24 years, despite some unnerving moments along the way”.

However, he admits that strong fund flows today may bring investors with unreasonably short-term expectations, and that may exacerbate shorter-term volatility. Plus, there have been wobbles amid the Magnificent Seven. The recent experiences of Tesla and Apple show what happens when high expectations are disappointed. Tesla’s share price is down -27.7% for the year-to-date, while Apple, up 5%, has also trailed the wider S&P 500.

Perhaps more importantly, a narrow focus on these areas neglects a vast swathe of opportunities available elsewhere in the US market. The US is the broadest and most liquid market in the world and many good companies have been overlooked amid FOMO on US technology companies.

Christopher Rossbach, manager of the J.Stern & Co. World Stars Global Equity Fund, says: “The ‘great rotation’ in stock markets since the US Fed started raising rates at the end of 2021 has favoured many great technology companies. However, the rotation has left behind many other companies that have high quality and offer great upside as well. We expect stock markets to broaden from their narrow focus on the Magnificent Seven.”

Rossbach says this is already happening, with investors becoming more selective and more attuned to company fundamentals rather than sentiment and hype.